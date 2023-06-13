Brittany shooting: Mother of British victim 'touch and go' after being shot in neck and back

trampoline - Jamie Lorriman/Jamie Lorriman

The mother of a British schoolgirl shot dead by a gunman in France has pulled through an operation to remove bullets from her back and neck that “just missed an artery”, the family has revealed.

Rachael Thornton and her husband Adrian, 53, were injured and their daughter Solaine killed when their neighbour allegedly opened fire on them during a barbecue in their garden in Saint-Herbot in Brittany, on Saturday.

Mrs Thornton’s mother, Christine Rhodes, said the operation to remove the bullets had been highly risky.

Speaking from her home in Oldham, she said: “Rachel had a big operation. She had a bullet in her neck, which was next to an artery and one in her back near her lung.

“They were two surgeons who removed the bullets, and it was touch and go.

“She has pulled through the operation. Adrian has a bullet in his brain and is critical in intensive care.”

Mrs Rhodes said she spoke to her daughter, who is a carer for the elderly, and granddaughter on Saturday afternoon.

“Rachael phoned me and told me they were having a barbecue,” she said.

solaine - Facebook/Facebook

“Solaine was a special little girl. She loved everybody. She loved her animals and didn’t have a bad bone in her body.

“She had lovely big eyes and skipped about. She was so loving. She would just come up and hug you and she would speak to me on the telephone and tell me all sorts of tales about her animals.

“Now we have lost Solaine. It is absolutely horrendous.

Dirk Raats, 71, has been charged with murder and attempted murder and is currently imprisoned in Brest.

Jean Larher, 65, a retired French teacher, who was friends with the Thorntons said they had been in a long-running dispute with Mr Raats over their land.

Mr Raats allegedly threatened them with a gun several years ago after they cut down trees exposing his property to the road.

Mr Larher said the family’s decision to move the children’s play equipment closer to Mr Raats’ house shortly before the attack may have been viewed as “provocation” by their reclusive Belgian neighbour.

Noise made by the British family in clearing land, cutting wood, playing music and leaving their dogs to bark could have driven their immediate neighbours “to distraction”, he suggested.

“The noise was constant and to be honest sometimes infernal,” said Mr Larher, although he and his wife still considered the “adorable” British family “friends”.

He added: “We don’t understand why in recent days they moved the swings and all the play area from the other side of the garden to right next to the neighbours’ one. Before it was the other side next to their house.

“On Saturday, the girls were playing on a tree just yards from where the neighbours were sitting. Adrian had cut the hedge so you could see through.”

aerial view - Jamie Lorriman/Jamie Lorriman

Mr Larher said: “It’s their land but why did Adrian put his hand in the lion’s cage? In his position, I wouldn’t have taken someone who threatened me with a gun. I would have left the playground the other side of the garden and left the hedge well alone.”

Solaine, 11, died after being shot in the heart. Her eight-year-old sister Celeste was unharmed but remains in hospital suffering from shock.

Mr Raats’ wife, Marlene Van Hook, 70, has been released as an “assisted witness”, meaning police suspect she may have concealed the murder weapon but do not consider her an accomplice.

On Tuesday, she was pictured in her garden yards from the children’s swings. Detectives later met her as they scoured the crime scene.

Ms Van Hook then visited her neighbours, the Lahrers. She made no mention of the fatal attack but merely said: “I would like to thank whoever fed my cat while I was away.”

Asked by The Telegraph whether she had any words of regret or sadness over the death of Solaine, she replied: “No comment.”

Raats, a retired teacher and onetime shepherd who had worked as a teacher for the disabled appeared at Brest criminal court on Monday evening, where he is reported to have said: “It’s so horrible what happened. I don’t understand it”.

He allegedly told investigators that while he targeted her father and mother, he may not have intended to kill the schoolgirl.

His lawyer, Anne Guillerme, said: “This is a case that should not be caricatured. My client had a complicated personal and professional life. This will explain a lot of things.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.