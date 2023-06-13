Brittany shooting suspect pictured for first time

Dirk Raats

This is the suspect charged with murdering a British girl in a shooting that left her parents seriously injured after a dispute over a hedge.

Solaine Thornton, 11, was shot in the heart when the family were ambushed during a barbecue in their garden in Saint-Herbot, a hamlet in Brittany, on Saturday.

Dirk Raats, 71, their reclusive Dutch neighbour who has been charged with murder and attempted murder, has told investigators that while he targeted her parents, he may not have intended to kill the schoolgirl.

Camille Miansoni, the prosecutor, said that Mr Raats “clearly targeted” Solaine’s parents, firing from less than 10 metres away in a premeditated attack, “but is less inclined to admit” that he intended to kill Solaine.

Solaine Thornton

Solaine’s father, Adrian, 52, has been left in a coma after being shot in the head while her mother, Rachel, 49, was shot in the back and head. Her sister Celeste, eight, escaped to raise the alarm on Saturday evening.

Mr Raats, a retired teacher and former shepherd, according to local reports, appeared at the Brest Criminal Court on Sunday evening, where he is reported to have said: “It’s so horrible what happened. I don’t understand it.”

Dirk Raats

Mr Raats said that he had been in a four-year feud with his neighbours. Mrs Thornton, a carer for the elderly, told friends that he had threatened them with a gun several years ago having complained about work on their garden, which meant that the Dutchman’s property was visible from the road. Mr Thornton had been working on the hedge dividing their properties hours before the attack.

