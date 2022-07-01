Brittney Griner, who is 6'9, is put in a 'very, very, very tiny cage' for 5 hours every time she has to go to court in Russia, wife says

Brittney Griner. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The WNBA star Brittney Griner is on trial in Russia and accused of drug smuggling.

Her wife said the 6-foot-9 player has to do five-hour round trips in a tiny cage for court appearances.

Experts say the trial is likely a show trial with a predetermined outcome.

The wife of the WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is currently detained in Russia, says she is forced into a tiny cage and driven for five hours every time she has to appear in court.

Cherelle Griner told CNN's "New Day" in an interview aired on Thursday that her wife, who is 6 feet and 9 inches tall, has to do a five-hour round trip when she has to go to court, during which she is kept in a small cage where she has to bend her body.

Cherelle said she had spoken to Brittney, who said she was "exhausted."

Cherelle, who calls her wife BG, said: "So BG is having to travel over five hours round trip when she goes to court in a very, very, very tiny cage with her knees bent, feet up to the ground because it's not big enough for her to fit in."

The Phoenix Mercury center has been detained in Russia since late February, when Russian authorities accused her of having cannabis oil in her luggage. Her trial started on Friday, where she faces drug-smuggling charges and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Experts say that Griner's trial will be a "show trial," and that a result against her has already been decided, Insider's Meredith Cash reported.

