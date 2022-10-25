Brittney Griner appealing drug conviction in Russia: CBS News Flash Oct. 25, 2022

Reuters

After watching his four young children gobble up a meagre portion of beans straight from the saucepan, Nigerian farmer Gideon George will sleep on an empty stomach in the makeshift camp where the family ended up after their home was flooded. George said the children were so hungry he did not have the heart to keep any for himself, and there was nothing else to eat that evening in the camp, a secondary school building in Rivers State, one of 32 Nigerian states hit by catastrophic floods. The floods, blamed by the government on heavy rain and a water release from a dam in neighbouring Cameroon, have killed more than 600 people, displaced around 1.4 million and damaged or destroyed 440,000 hectares of farmland across Nigeria.