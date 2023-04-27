Brittney Griner holds court with Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Griner speaks out as she heads back to the WNBA with the Phoenix Mercury; doesn't discuss Russia imprisonment.
Brittney Griner speaks out as she heads back to the WNBA with the Phoenix Mercury; doesn't discuss Russia imprisonment.
Brittney Griner spoke to media Thursday morning for the first time since being released from Russian detention, extending gratitude to all who have supported her.
Brittney Griner got emotional quickly. Speaking to reporters for the first time since a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges, the WNBA star had to take a moment to compose herself after being asked about her resiliency through the ordeal. “I'm no stranger to hard times,” Griner said Thursday from the lobby of the Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Mercury and the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.
Ken Williams spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times about his feelings about the current state of the White Sox and what will need to happen in the future to turn things around.
Police say nine people were taken into custody after officers served drug-related search warrants on April 25 at "The Zone," a large homeless encampment near downtown Phoenix. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
The conservative political commentator and his wife Susan Andrews are parents to four adult children
Handing out a final grade for Jalen Williams' 2022-23 season.
The fast-food giant looks to keep ahead of Burger King which has been trying to reclaim the number two spot behind McDonald's.
The Clippers All-Star showed some love to the Ball brothers on his podcast.
Over 1,500 items from the personal collection of the late rock star Freddie Mercury will be unveiled to the public for the first time this summer, in a month-long exhibition at Sotheby’s in London, ahead of six dedicated auctions in the autumn.
Last year, inflation hit a 40-year high. And Americans have been feeling the pinch. More than half (58%) of all Americans currently live paycheck-to-paycheck, according to the CNBC Your Money...
Although there are many avenues you can take to earn $1 million, here's one that might surprise you: cashing in on your geeky collectibles. It sounds a little far-fetched, but some collectibles have...
Koko Williams was one of two Black transgender women killed in shootings within a week. No arrests have been made in the other case.
The teen is accused of gunning down Davaris Lindsey earlier this month.
Mercury star Brittney Griner is set to make her return to the court next month and no one is more excited than her teammate Diana Taurasi.
Three 18-year-old high school seniors will have a court hearing Thursday morning for the first time since being arrested for the rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell in Jefferson County.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly sang at the White House state dinner hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday night. Yoon sang a rendition of “American Pie," one of his favorite songs, to raucous applause. (April 27)
With Jordan Love, improved draft capital in 2023 and impressive draft capital in 2024, the Packers have multiple paths forward at quarterback.
Anthropologie reviewers say this skirt is "very flattering" — and it's perfect for spring.
A demonstrator holds an 'End Police Violence' sign during a protest after the 2020 police killing of George Floyd. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/via Getty ImagesSeeking accountability in the brutal police beating death of her son, the mother of Tyre Nichols has filed a US$55 million federal lawsuit against the individual officers, the Memphis Police Department and the city of Memphis, Tennessee. There’s no way to predict the outcome of this lawsuit. But civil suits are by now a familiar tool of grieving
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla and social media platform Twitter, discussed artificial intelligence issues and electric vehicles with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday. "We talked about the future," Musk told reporters after exiting the meeting that lasted about an hour. Schumer told reporters he had a very good meeting with Musk.