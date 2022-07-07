Brittney Griner pleads guilty in Russia drugs trial, Russian media reports

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brittney Griner
    Brittney Griner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Russian news agencies say jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges during her trial in Moscow.

The reports quoted Griner as pleading guilty to the charges at Thursday’s court hearing. They said that speaking through an interpreter, Griner said she had acted unintentionally because she was packing in haste.

Griner was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs.

Recommended Stories

  • Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges during appearance in Russian court, per report

    Brittney Griner's guilty plea on drug charges on second day of her trial in Russia is unlikely to change much, according to a Russian legal expert.

  • Biomedical grantmakers' diversity push gains new momentum

    One and a half billion dollars is a big mea culpa, but that is what one philanthropy is throwing on the table to address what it admits is a longstanding problem: the failure to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in health research. The Howard Hughes Medical Institute, one of the nation’s wealthiest philanthropies, in May announced a $1.5 billion effort designed to help scientists of color advance in their careers. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, for instance, is working with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to award $1.15 million to biomedical researchers who have a record of promoting DEI.

  • Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Russia

    EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/ReutersWNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been in Russian custody for more than four months, pleaded guilty on Thursday to drug charges that carry a potential 10-year prison sentence, according to a Reuters reporter in the courtroom. Griner was detained in February at the Moscow airport for allegedly carrying cannabis oil vape cartridges in her suitcase. Speaking through an interpreter in court, Griner said, “I’d like to plead guilty, your honour. But there was no intent. I d

  • 'A paradigm shift': Companies wrestle with implementing diversity, equity, inclusion initiatives, while others grow with the change

    Companies are wrestling with the idea of how to incorporate diversity, equity, inclusion, known as DEI, in their policies.

  • The Micropedia of Microaggressions from BBPA, the Diversity Institute and Zulu Alpha Kilo Wins Cannes Lions

    Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - The results of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity were recently released, and The Micropedia of Microaggressions, an initiative between Zulu Alpha Kilo, the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) and other Canadian DEI groups, won a silver and bronze Lion, in addition to being shortlisted in three other categories including the Glass Lion for Change.Established to help various stakeholders identify and mitigate mi

  • Brittney Griner says she's guilty in Russian court and vape cartridges were in her luggage unintentionally

    WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty on Thursday morning to drug charges in a Russian court, saying that the vape cartridges containing hashish oil were in her luggage unintentionally. "I would like to plead myself guilty," Griner said when asked if she would like to give testimony. "I did not have any intention on breaking Russian law," she said, adding that she was is in a rush and did not mean to leave the cartridges in her bag.

  • Reward increased to $50,000 for information about NH couple who were found shot to death

    The reward for any information regarding the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid has increased to $50,000 after the New Hampshire couple were found shot to death in Concord, in April.

  • Highland Park mass shooting suspect's mother at center of some police contact

    The mother of the suspect in Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park has been at the center of some police contact for hours on Tuesday, as well as with a SWAT team in the hours after the shooting.

  • Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

    Aiden McCarthy's photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family. On Tuesday, friends and authorities confirmed that the boy's parents, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among seven people killed in the tragedy. “At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” wrote Irina Colon on a GoFundMe account she created for the family and Aiden, who was reunited with his grandparents Monday evening.

  • Dad of Highland Park suspect said he sponsored his son's gun permit application because he thought he wanted to go to the shooting range

    A gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Seven people were killed. A 21-year-old suspect has appeared in court.

  • Hollywood producer David Pearce, accused of murdering two women, may have more victims, prosecutors say

    A Beverly Hills man has been charged with murder for the deaths of two women and there may be more victims, Los Angeles DA George Gascón said Tuesday at a press conference.

  • Man lights firework on his head and it explodes into his skull, Texas cops say

    The man had been shooting off fireworks with a friend when one exploded the wrong direction.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests 4th of July Shooting Was Orchestrated by Democrats

    The conspiracy theorist who once pushed the idea that the California wildfires were started deliberately is, lest we forget, a sitting congresswoman

  • Police searching for 2 suspects involved in attack at Washington County Days Inn

    Police are searching for two suspects they said were involved in an attack at a Days Inn hotel in Washington County.

  • Police Arrest Illegal Immigrants after ‘Hero Citizen’ Tipped Off Authorities to Planned Mass Shooting

    Police in Richmond, Va., said a tip from a “hero citizen” helped prevent two illegal immigrants from carrying out a planned shooting at a Fourth of July celebration.

  • Woman arrested for attack on South LA street vendor over weekend

    Authorities arrested India Duerson, a 30-year-old woman, who was wanted in connection with an attack on a local taco vendor in South Los Angeles over the weekend.

  • Tucker Finds a Way to Blame Women for Young Male Mass Shootings

    Fox NewsOn the heels of yet another mass shooting, Tucker Carlson identified what he believes to be one contributing factor in young men using firearms on innocent bystanders: women “lecturing” them about “their so-called privilege.”Carlson opened his Tuesday show discussing the shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, allegedly by 21-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo. The Fox News host mentioned how authorities said Crimo had appeared on their radar twice before: in April 201

  • Elderly Woman Kidnapped, Allegedly Found Duct Taped In Alabama Man's Closet

    A manhunt is underway for an Alabama man who allegedly kidnapped a woman he noticed in a grocery store. Betty Cobb, 75, was reported missing on Monday when her glasses were found in the driveway of her home along with some groceries. Her phone and keys were found on her bed. Soon after, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced that they were on the lookout for Tony Lamar White, 47. “He randomly chose her,” Sheriff Matthew Wade told The New York Post. “She was buying groceries and he followe

  • Man Gets 132 Years For His Role In Home Invasion Where Three Women Were Raped, Three Men Hurt

    A Tennessee man has been sentenced to more than a century behind bars for his role in a violent home invasion involving the assault of six people. Giorgio Lakeith Jennings, 33, was sentenced to 132 years of prison, according to a Saturday press release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. The terms of the sentence required that 126 of those years must be spent without the possibility of parole. The North Memphis man was convicted on 22 felony counts last November for a January 2011

  • YouTuber gets scam ring in India arrested after hacking into their office's CCTV cameras

    A YouTuber allegedly hacked into the CCTV cameras of an India-based scam ring office and gathered enough evidence of fraud to alert local police, which ultimately led to five arrests. The most recent video uploaded by Scambaiter on Sunday, titled “I Got Scammers ARRESTED On Their CCTV Cameras!”, has garnered nearly a million views at the time of this writing. In the 20-minute clip, viewers are given a look at CCTV footage taken from June 13-24, beginning with video of the alleged scammers at work, posing as Best Buy’s Geek Squad tech support employees, and ending with their arrest by local police in Punjab, India.