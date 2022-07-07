Brittney Griner pleads guilty to Russian drug charge
Lawyers for Brittney Griner spoke to the media on July 7 after the U.S. basketball star pleaded guilty to having cannabis oil in Moscow.
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug charges in Russia, but told a judge it was an accident that the drugs ended up in her bag. She added that she would like to give further testimony, but needed more time to prepare.
