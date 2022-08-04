Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug charges
A Russian court has sentenced Brittney Griner to nine years in prison after the WNBA star pleaded guilty to drug charges in July. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has the details.
During her Aug. 4 appearance in a Russian court, Brittney Griner became emotional as she explained why she entered a guilty plea in her drug smuggling case.
A Filipino American mixed martial artist reportedly stopped an attacker after witnessing him hit another man in an unprovoked attack in New York City. Ro Malabanan, a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, was heading to work when saw a homeless man, later identified as 28-year-old Samuel Frazier, sucker-punch a construction worker in SoHo on July 27, according to reports. Witnesses informed Malabanan that Frazier had also attacked other men before the construction worker, prompting the mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter to chase after the man.
A judge denied the request; the lawyer for Sandy Hook parents said the mistrial request was like Jones' lawyer reaching for "a fig leaf over his own malpractice."
InfoWars founder Alex Jones previously stated he did not have messages related to Sandy Hook.
A former corrections officer in Iowa has been criminally charged after allegedly carrying on a months-long sexual affair with one of her jailed inmates. Kayla Mae Bergom, 27, is accused of having multiple sexual encounters with an unnamed inmate following an investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), according to Cedar Rapids newspaper, The Gazette. Bergom, who worked as a jailor for the Tama County Jail, was found to have allegedly engaged in sexual activity i
A family of five, including two elementary school-age girls, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside an Orlando home, police told reporters.
Jones called the dad of a Sandy Hook shooting victim "slow" during a broadcast as the father testified against him at his defamation damages trial.
The security guard, Kimberly Potts, told investigators that she thought a 16-year-old's blood was makeup as part of an active shooter drill, the victims' families said.View Entire Post ›
Officials also found two decomposing bodies during their investigation.
“I wish it was a nightmare, but unfortunately it is a reality.”
A Texas jury will decide how much Alex Jones owes the parents of a Sandy Hook victim for falsely claiming that the 2012 school shooting was a hoax.
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, allegedly had a drug in his system and addressed police with slurred speech during his arrest on May 28.
Officers found the family of 5 while conducting a well-being check Tuesday afternoon.
Courtesy Irving Police Department“Help! My dad shot me.”Desperate pleas were some of the last words 17-year-old Sarah Said uttered in a New Year’s Day 911 call from the back of her father’s taxi outside Dallas, Texas.The audio dates from 2008, just moments after prosecutors say Yaser Said shot his daughter and her sister, 18-year-old Amina, in an “honor killing,” having learned they had begun dating and that he could no longer “control them.” It also came after the daughters hatched a plan to es
A Waynesboro man is held on $50,000 bail following an assault during what he called a "sleep study," according to police.
The man accused of slashing an Asian woman in New York City on Sunday will no longer be charged with a hate crime, according to reports. Anthony Evans, 30, will instead undergo a psychiatric evaluation but remain held without bail for the Times Square attack, which left the 59-year-old victim with a severely injured hand and trauma. Surveillance footage of the attack at 7th Ave. and W. 42nd St. shows the assailant allegedly running up to the victim and slashing her from behind with a box cutter.
“I was so terrified, I couldn’t move my body. I was standing like a statue the entire time,” Rykeem Johnson told WFAA-TV. “They told me to put some weapon down. I didn’t know what they were talking about.”
A woman was arrested over the weekend after she drove a golf cart on Interstate 95 in southern Brevard County, prompting a trucker to pull her over and take away her keys, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman had an opened bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey in her bag, police said.
Elizabeth Griffin, the fourth suspect in a Colorado murder investigation, has been arrested in New Mexico. The 23-year-old was arrested in Las Cruces on Monday.
Police "attacked" an 11-year-old Black boy during Kids Day at the California State Fair, according to his family and Black Lives Matter Sacramento.