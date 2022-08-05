Brittney Griner: US urges Russia to accept deal to free jailed basketball star

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Plummer - BBC News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brittney Griner
    Brittney Griner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, walks after the final statements in a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, walks after the final statements in a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

The US has urged Moscow to accept a deal to free basketball player Brittney Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.

The double Olympic winner was convicted of possessing and smuggling drugs after admitting to possessing cannabis oil.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the US offer was "a serious proposal", but gave no details.

US media reports suggest Washington is offering a prisoner swap involving a Russian arms trafficker.

Viktor Bout - known as the "merchant of death" - is serving a 25 year-prison sentence in the US.

He could be transferred by Washington to the Russian authorities in exchange for Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan, the reports say.

Whelan, who has US, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in jail in Russia after being convicted of spying.

Mr Kirby told reporters that the duo were being wrongfully detained and needed to be let go.

On the subject of the US proposal, Mr Kirby said: "We urge them to accept it. They should have accepted it weeks ago when we first made it."

But according to Reuters news agency, one stumbling block is that Russia wants to add convicted murderer Vadim Krasikov, who is in prison in Germany, to the proposed swap.

When questioned about this possibility, Mr Kirby dismissed it, saying: "I don't think we go so far as to even call it a counter-offer."

Griner, 31, told the court she had made an "honest mistake" and had not intended to break the law.

Considered one of the best female players in the world, she was detained in February at an airport near Moscow when vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage. She had come to Russia to play club basketball during the US off-season.

Soon afterwards, Russia invaded Ukraine and her case has become subject to high-profile diplomacy between the US and Russia.

Her defence team said they would appeal against the verdict.

Griner's Phoenix Mercury teammates staged a gesture of solidarity on Thursday, when they and their Connecticut Sun opponents observed 42 seconds of silence before their game, in honour of her number 42 jersey.

US President Joe Biden called her sentencing "unacceptable", adding: "I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates."

Meanwhile Secretary of State Antony Blinken added: "Russia, and any country engaging in wrongful detention, represents a threat to the safety of everyone travelling, working and living abroad."

Mr Blinken raised the issue in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week, in the first conversation between the two men since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Both are now in Cambodia for a meeting of the Association of South-East Asian Nations. The US says Mr Blinken will try to speak with Mr Lavrov again while they are there.

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Jones must pay $4.1m in damages for Sandy Hook theories

    The parents of a child killed in the school shooting said they endured harassment because of the radio host's claims.

  • China Tech Stocks May Open Higher After Alibaba Revenue Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech stocks may get a boost after mainland firms traded in the US rallied in the wake of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s better-than-expected revenue despite China’s ongoing economic woes.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeJD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. gained more than 3.2% and Ba

  • Stocks Advance in Asia as Crude Oil Holds Retreat: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- An Asian stock index edged up on Friday as investors evaluated the latest batch of earnings and choppy economic prospects colored by a global wave of monetary tightening to tackle high inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeShares gained in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Traders are waiting to

  • Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook school shooting was '100% real'

    Parents of a child who was killed are seeking millions in a defamation trial against the radio host.

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian drug trial

    A Russian court has sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drug possession charges. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab and Russian law expert William Pomeranz react to the verdict and look at what's next for Griner as U.S. officials seek a prisoner swap.

  • White House still working to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home

    The White House is repeating calls for Russia to release Brittney Griner after she was sentenced to nine years by a Russian judge on drug charges.

  • Coach Hammon urges Putin to free Brittney Griner

    STORY: Hammon: "The time that she served over there, enough's enough.”In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Becky Hammon, current head coach for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, and a six-time league all-star player who once represented Russia at the Olympics has made a plea for Russian President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing" and quickly release American star player Brittney Griner.Hammon: “...you know, so many players have gone over to Russia, including myself. Russia's been very good to us as athletes. So to see, you know, Britney being detained, like I said, it's upsetting…I just ask the Russian government to do the right thing. It's never too late to do the right thing. And I think at this point, like I said, whether she did or didn't, it's time to send her home."Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and center for WNBA team Phoenix Mercury, was detained in Moscow when agents found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage on Feb. 17.Her arrest came days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, thrusting Griner into the center of a geopolitical tussle.Hammon played during the off-season for several Russian teams, a common move for WNBA players seeking to supplement incomes that are lower than their male counterparts'.Hammon: "It's hard to imagine, though, that if this was, you know, LeBron James, that he'd still be sitting over there in a jail cell. Maybe he could be. Maybe not. I don't know. But it's hard not to let your mind go there."Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States made a "substantial offer" to Russia to release Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, whom the United States also considers to be wrongfully detained in Russia.A source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death.”Moscow has said no deal has yet been done.Griner - who pled guilty to all charges- is expected to return to a Russian court on Thursday for closing arguments in her trial. She faces up to 10 years in prison.Hammon: "There's worry anyways when people are overseas, you know, when you're separated from your family. Now you add in everything that's going on politically. You factor in the war that's going on. It just heightens all the anxieties and all the fears."

  • Brittney Griner’s Attorneys Speak Out After WNBA Star Is Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison

    After a Russian court found Brittney Griner guilty on drug charges and sentenced the WNBA star to 9 years in prison on Aug. 4, her attorneys are responding to the verdict.

  • Is the Cracker Barrel menu getting woke? Meat eaters rage on Facebook over addition of Impossible sausage

    Cracker Barrel ruffled the feathers of meat eaters when it put plant-based Impossible sausage on the menu, sparking a culture war of words on Facebook

  • 'Lots of lightning': Strong storms moved through southern Wisconsin, Milwaukee metro on Wednesday; evening showers still possible

    A report sent to the National Weather Service showed West Bend in northern Washington County received 2.25 inches of rain on Wednesday.

  • How many USMNT players are in the English Premier League?

    The 2022-23 English Premier League season will feature numerous USMNT first-teamers. Heres a look at who those players are.

  • Clemson will play in one of the most important games of September

    Clemson taking on Wake Forest is one of the biggest games of September.

  • Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in drug trial

    U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

  • Dick Cheney calls Trump a ‘coward’ and a ‘threat’ in ad for Liz Cheney

    Former Vice President Dick Cheney called Donald Trump "a coward" and said that "a real man wouldn't lie to his supporters."

  • ‘There’s no path out of economic oblivion for Russia’: New report reveals how corporate exodus has already wiped out decades of post–Cold War growth

    Western sanctions and a mass corporate exodus have decimated the Russian economy. But the worst is yet to come.

  • South Korea Leader Snubs Pelosi Over Holiday, Adding to His Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi captivated the world’s attention with a groundbreaking trip to Taiwan, she received far less fanfare on her next stop. Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeSouth Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has seen his approval rating drop to near historic depths just three mon

  • Magnet fishers fined after pulling 86 rockets from Fort Stewart river

    The trio have a September court date.

  • Herschel Walker throws bruising counterpunch in U.S. Senate playground fight with Warnock

    Georgia U.S. Senate race twist: Raphael Warnock, not Herschel Walker, now the debate dodger.

  • 'What An A**hole!' Trevor Noah Reveals Trump's Strange New Form Of 'Infidelity'

    "The Daily Show" host is not a fan of the former president's latest endorsement.

  • Ukraine’s military intel leaks Russian soldiers discussing absurdity of orders on frontline

    The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published on YouTube on Aug. 4 an intercepted telephone conversation in which two Russian soldiers discuss the situation at the front, with one of them complaining about the senselessness of their orders.