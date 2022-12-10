After Brittney Griner's detention and release, nearly half of WNBA players are still opting to play overseas in the off-season: 'Our players are going to do what's best for them'

WNBA star Brittney Griner. AP Photo/Matt York

Nearly half of WNBA players will play overseas amid Brittney Griner's release, per The AP.

The players have opted out of playing in Russia and are competing in other countries such as Italy and Turkey.

The league's commissioner told the AP their helping players "think through the security risks."

Nearly half of WNBA players in the league have reportedly opted to play abroad, hoping to make more money in foreign countries — even after Brittney Griner's high-profile detention in Russia.

Although WNBA players have signaled they will not compete in Russia, 67 out of 144 league players will still play abroad, according to The Associated Press. WNBA players typically receive low pay in America compared to the millions they command playing overseas, Insider previously reported.

Many players, who said Griner was "wrongfully detained" in Russia, have decided to play in other countries such as Italy and Turkey, per The AP.

Griner was released from custody on Thursday after the US and Russia agreed to a prisoner exchange for Viktor Bout, an arms dealer. A video shows the two-time Olympic gold medalist touching down on American soil after nearly ten months in Russia.

WNBA officials told The AP the organization will assist players who are competing overseas for the winter in the wake of Griner's return home after a months-long stint in a Russian prison.

"Our players are going to do what's best for them in consultation with their families and their agents. And we're certainly here to help them think through the security risks and things like that," Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the outlet.

"I think you're seeing players take advantage of other opportunities, and we're certainly going to provide them more opportunities to do things with the league in the offseason and keep the momentum going around the great play that they put on the court every year."

Griner was in custody since February after being accused of vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. During the summer, the WNBA All-Star was sentenced to nine years behind bars and placed in a penal colony, which is known for its inhumane and brutal conditions.

Story continues

"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner," President Biden said in a tweet, which included a picture of Grier's wife, Cherelle. "She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."

The Associated Press reported that Griner has not publicly expressed whether or not she will return to the court, and the league is giving her time as she reunites with her loved ones.

Read the original article on Insider