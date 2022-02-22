Brivo CEO Steve Van Till on the Future of Software Security, Going Public

IPO Edge
·6 min read

Brivo CEO Steve Van Till

By Jarrett Banks

Brivo Inc., a maker of security software for buildings, is going public through a merger with blank-check company Crown PropTech Acquisitions (NYSE: CPTK).

IPO Edge sat down with CEO Steve Van Till to find out more.

IPO Edge: Brivo is credited with pioneering the cloud-based access control category – can you explain your technology?

Brivo has been serving commercial customers since we launched our cloud-based access control and connected hardware solutions in 2002 and pioneered the cloud-based smart spaces category. We built the company from the ground up with the goal of providing the best technology and support to property owners, managers and tenants as they look for more from the buildings where they live, work, learn, shop, eat, worship, play – and almost anything else you could name. We recognized the cloud as the most powerful way of doing that.

Today, Brivo is the global leader in mobile, cloud-based access control and smart space platforms. Our product ecosystem and open API provide businesses with powerful digital tools to increase security automation, elevate employee and tenant experience, and improve the safety of all people and assets in the built environment. Our building access platform has grown to become the digital foundation for the largest collection of customer facilities in the world, trusted by more than 44,500 diversified commercial customer accounts occupying over 300 million square feet of secured space in over 72,000 buildings. In terms of our geographic reach, we have customers across all 50 states and in 42 countries. We also have an extensive network of 1,500 channel partners – third-party companies that provide local sales, service and installation across all classes of commercial real estate including office, industrial, multifamily and retail properties. This network is a key differentiator that creates a sustainable competitive advantage.

The full Brivo product ecosystem consists of our own Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, mobile applications and connected hardware devices, plus a complementary selection of fully integrated third-party offerings such as video surveillance, smart locks, intercoms and numerous vertical software services that extend our subscriber solutions into multiple business domains. We design and build our own Brivo-branded access controllers, smart readers, touchless mobile credentials, visitor management kiosk, occupancy monitor, health and safety protocols, and data analytics dashboard. All of these products and services — both ours and third-party — are delivered as a unified user experience in our SaaS platform and mobile applications.

IPO Edge: Take us through the customer journey – where is the entry point, and how do those relationships expand over time?

Corporations and owners and operators of commercial real estate that use our technology and services include Greystar – the largest apartment management company in the U.S., Whole Foods, NTT (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone), DocuSign and Realogy. Our platform is foundational for smart spaces, providing access management, sensor monitoring, visual awareness, visitor and delivery management, and AI-driven data analytics, providing customers with all the core functionality required to operate, glean valuable insights, and optimize the performance of their buildings. Our business model is predicated on a land and expand strategy where we bring customers into our ecosystem and expand those relationships over time – key examples of this include Whole Foods and DocuSign, which are applying our technology quite differently.

In the case of DocuSign, they are largely using it the way that any commercial office tenant would use it, which is to manage space that is populated by employees – a classic office environment – as well as loading docks and other parts of the building. When you look at Whole Foods, they’re really using it more as part of a supply chain solution than a retail or an office solution, because it’s allowing people to get into the store to make things or deliver things or do their jobs. Like many of our customers, our relationship with Whole Foods started off in around five locations to try out the product, to see if it was really a fit. Now we’re serving more than half of all Whole Foods, and the relationship continues to expand. This is a perfect example of our land and expand strategy, where we have helped customers scale their systems across new use cases and properties.

IPO Edge: Why did you decide to partner with Crown PropTech Acquisitions (NYSE: CPTK) to go public?

Crown PropTech Acquisitions is led by a strong team of leaders with more than 50 years of combined experience in real estate transactions, branding assets and integrated emerging technologies, and has acquired and developed billions of dollars of high-profile commercial real estate assets. They bring a tremendous amount of direct operating experience from the customer side of our business, and that customer insight will be tremendously valuable as we shape the business going forward to better meet the needs of those constituencies.

We believe there are significant synergies between our two companies with technology adoption across Crown’s portfolio as well as the ability to leverage Crown’s extensive relationships, strategic insight and global networks. Crown can rapidly expand and scale Brivo’s reach in the B2B market and has access to leading international networks across commercial real estate investors, hospitality partners and REITs that would benefit from the adoption of Brivo’s transformational technology. We are excited about these synergies and are highly confident in the significant industrial logic for this business combination.

IPO Edge: What does your market opportunity look like, and how do you expect to retain and grow market share in this expanding sector?

There are four secular trends supporting continued growth for our business, underpinned by strong demand and adoption across attractive end markets in enterprise, commercial and multifamily. First, the PropTech boom has accentuated the value of buildings having better connected digital solutions for access management, tenant experience and sustainability. Second, there is now a clear customer preference for cloud-based building services that work as virtually all other enterprise applications do already. Cloud is now 10% to 15% of the access control market and is expected to grow 5x over the next five years. Third, channel partner cloud favorability has swung dramatically from 20% to 75% over the last five years. And finally, hybrid work patterns with employees constantly changing spaces – and what is now the new normal in health and safety – call for a higher density of robust smart space solutions.

These trends have come together to create a $70 billion total addressable market – $28 billion in products and $42 billion in SaaS. Notably, the majority of the high-margin SaaS revenue, what we estimate to be $30 billion of this opportunity, is concentrated in Brivo’s primary markets of enterprise and commercial buildings, where we are singularly positioned to capture it. Further, we are bolstered by the success of our land and expand strategy, as well as our attractive unit economics that drive highly productive and profitable customer relationships, with a compelling lifetime value to customer acquisition cost (CAC) ratio of 6.1x and – almost unheard of – a zero CAC payback period. We have also logged an industry-leading net retention of 120%.

The business combination will provide us with up to $304 million of capital to advance our mission of delivering the highest quality products and services to protect our customers and fuel growth via the expansion of sales and marketing, customer acquisition, SaaS service expansion and product development.

Contact:

Jarrett Banks, Editor-at-Large

IPO Edge

jb@capmarketsmedia.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Instagram: @IPOEdge

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The stock market has struggled in recent months, especially in the tech sector. Investors are increasingly worried about the economic impact of high inflation and potential interest rate hikes, both of which threaten to slow consumer spending.

  • 3 REITs With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great for generating passive income. Three of the safest in the sector are those paid by Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Camden Properties Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham sees a 'superbubble' in markets and expects the S&P 500 to crash 43%. He recommends overseas stocks and cash as havens.

    If investors are still keen on holding US stocks, it's safest to own high-quality ones that "always do better in a serious shake-up," Grantham said.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 80% to 90%

    Their businesses continue to make lots of money. And analysts think the stocks could make investors a lot of money, too.

  • My Top 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

    In fact, the value of all crypto assets currently sits at more than $1.7 trillion, representing roughly 500% growth in the past two years. If cryptocurrency is the disruptive force that many believe it to be, the market itself could grow 10-fold or even 50-fold during the next few decades. With that in mind, Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) are two of my favorite blockchain projects, and both could generate significant wealth for long-term investors.

  • Allianz Fires Fund Managers After Multibillion-Dollar Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesAllianz SE dismissed two people responsible for managing a suite of hedge funds that allegedly lost investors billions of dollars and prompted probe

  • Unity Software May Be the Stock of the Decade, Judging by This Metric

    Now, it can be difficult to distinguish between what is real and what has been created using state-of-the-art animation software. One company providing creators with this amazing capability is Unity Software (NYSE: U). With so many uses, could Unity Software be a decade-defining stock?

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None

  • Mea culpa: I got inflation wrong

    It's hard to admit when you've gotten something wrong (especially when, like me, that's never happened to you before). But with prices rising faster and higher than I ever expected — 7.5% over the last year! — it's time to admit it: We really do have honest-to-god inflation.Why it matters: The path of inflation has clearly emerged as the single most important issue facing investors, policy makers and politicians, many of whom missed it. Figuring out why we were slow to see it coming could make m

  • Billionaire investor David Einhorn says the speculative market bubble peaked last year — and warns the Fed may struggle to curb inflation

    The Greenlight Capital boss predicted the US economy would slow this year, trumpeted copper, and rang the alarm on the passive-investing boom.

  • Philippines payment gateway PayMongo gets $31M Series B, will explore regional expansion

    Philippines-based fintech PayMongo, which enables merchants to accept digital payments, announced today it has raised $31 million in Series B funding with an eye on regional expansion. Investors include Justin Mateen’s JAM Fund, ICCP-SBI Venture Partners and Lisa Gokongwei’s Kaya Founders, along with returning investors Global Founders Capital and SOMA Capital.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Will Make You Rich by Retirement

    These stocks have compelling competitive advantages and growth prospects. If you have more than 10 years until retirement, they look like promising bets after the recent tech wreck.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next Ethereum

    The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain is powered by the ETH coin, a cryptocurrency with a market value of $320 billion. Decentralized finance (DeFi) products are a type of dApp. Thanks to its first-mover status, Ethereum is the largest dApp and DeFi ecosystem in the blockchain industry.

  • SpaceX's Starlink Has a Price Problem

    Just seven years since it was first announced, SpaceX's Starlink has evolved to become the world's biggest (by number of satellites) and most popular satellite broadband internet system, with plans to offer service worldwide. With 145,000 customers, Starlink may not be the biggest in terms of customer base.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Global stocks slide after Russia claims to have killed 5 Ukrainian soldiers on its soil

    The constant swings in good and bad news make it difficult to value and trade the market at the current time, an analyst said.