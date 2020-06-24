Brixmor Property Group Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference Dates

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that it will now release its 2020 second quarter earnings on Monday, August 3, 2020 after the market close. Brixmor will host a teleconference on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET.

Event: Brixmor Property Group's Second Quarter Earnings Results

When: 10:00 AM ET, Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Live Webcast: Brixmor 2Q 2020 Earnings Call under the Investors tab at www.brixmor.com

Dial #: 1.877.705.6003 (International: 1.201.493.6725)

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Brixmor website at www.brixmor.com. A replay of the call can be accessed until midnight ET on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 by dialing 844.512.2921 (International: 412.317.6671); Passcode: 13705310.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 400 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

