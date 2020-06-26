Brixmor Property Group Announces Total Consideration For Offer To Purchase 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2022

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) announced today that its operating partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP (the "Operating Partnership"), priced its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for any and all of the Operating Partnership's outstanding 3.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "Notes"). The total consideration (the "Total Consideration") is $1,049.30 for each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn and accepted for purchase by the Operating Partnership pursuant to the Tender Offer. The Total Consideration was determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase, dated June 22, 2020 (the "Offer to Purchase") by reference to a fixed spread of 115 basis points plus the yield to maturity of 0.170% based on the bid-side price of the U.S. Treasury Reference Security (0.125% UST due 05/31/2022, as quoted on the Bloomberg Bond Trader FIT1 page) as of 2:00 p.m., New York City time, today. In addition to the Total Consideration, the Operating Partnership will also pay accrued and unpaid interest ("Accrued Interest") on Notes purchased up to, but not including, June 29, 2020, which is the expected settlement date (the "Settlement Date") for those Notes validly tendered in the Tender Offer, other than validly tendered and accepted Notes delivered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase (the "Guaranteed Delivery Procedures"). With respect to those Notes validly tendered and delivered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, the holders thereof will receive the Total Consideration, plus Accrued Interest thereon, on July 1, 2020. For the avoidance of doubt, Accrued Interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all Notes accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer, including Notes tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, and the Accrued Interest for all Notes accepted in the Tender Offer will not include any additional interest. Since the Operating Partnership expects that the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date will be two business days after the Settlement Date, holders tendering Notes pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures will not receive interest for such two business day period. The Tender Offer was made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents").

The Tender Offer will expire today at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, unless extended by the Operating Partnership (the "Expiration Date").

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as dealer manager for the Tender Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Tender Offer, please contact: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-2042 (collect). Requests for the Offer Documents are available via the Tender Offer website at www.dfking.com/brx and requests for documents and questions regarding the tendering of Notes may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., which is acting as the Information and Tender Agent for the Tender Offer, at (888) 887-1266 (toll-free) or email brx@dfking.com.

