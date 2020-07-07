BRK Co-Sponsors Balance Gaming eSports Tournament - Invitational Round

HENDERSON, Nevada, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) wishes to inform its shareholders that as part of its recently disclosed Partner Collaboration Initiative, it will be a co-sponsor of the upcoming Balance Gaming eSports tournament, 'Pros vs Joes' for its Invitational round. The Tournament Qualifier #1 is set to start July 11-12th further details can be found at www.balancegaming.network. This sponsorship will help to promote and spur awareness of the BRK Gen2 platform in the exciting industry vertical of eSports.

Daniel Serruya, CEO of BRK Inc. commented: "This co-sponsorship will allow BRK to explore a deeper collaboration with Balance Gaming by taking part in an exciting eSports competition based in Asia and open to competitors globally, including from the USA. This competition will see contestants compete in such games as "Street Fighter V", "Tekken 7", "Granblue Fantasy Versus" and "Soul Calibur VI". According to Statista, the global eSports market will be worth $1.059bn in revenue in 2020, growing to $1.598bn in 2023. We view eSports as a promising growth market that leverages digitally streamed content and lends itself to the ability of our Gen2 platform to increase customer engagement and enhance revenue streams."

Michael Kovacocy, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations further commented: "We are pleased to be able to both showcase our Gen2 brand and to pursue collaboration opportunities in a cost efficient and shareholder value accretive manner. We look forward to expanding our presence in further industry verticals in the near term."

BRK Inc. (OTC-PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, BRK is the next-generation in live-action broadcasting technology. We are a full-service provider geared to professional leagues and athletes, whether it be traditional sports, extreme sports or esports, and that will allow fans to watch them in action from perspectives that do not exist today. Our niche is that we are a second screen content provider that does not pose a threat to first screen media but rather we provide the opportunity to pioneer complimentary content and campaigns.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

