Inaugural Broad Arrow Auction Shows Strength In The Super Car Market

Stay tuned as the results trinkle in...

Update 2: 1995 Ferrari F50 sells for $4.7 million, speculated to be the highest bid of the event.

Named as Ferrari's 50th birthday present to itself, the F50 is an outstanding supercar. This example was presented at Broad Arrow’s inaugural auction in Monterey, and it fired up the bidders. This extreme machine from the 1990s pulled a final bid of $4.7 million; has BAG found their place on the market as a supercar consigner?

Update 1: Watch live here:

The Broad Arrow Auctions Monterey Jet Center Auction is one of the most highly anticipated events of not just Monterey car week, but of the season. The group, recently acquired by Hagerty, has quickly made a name and carved out a place for itself through impressive curation, and the level of exceptionalism within the Broad Arrow Group’s operations.

During the auction, taking place later today, around 90 extraordinary automobiles on deck to kick off this spectacular event. This is Broad Arrow Auctions’ first live auction in Monterey, California. Admission to the preview hours is still open, and will be free to the public during the preview hours only.

Thursday is reserved for consignors, registered bidders and their guests, as well as approved media, but we will be there to report back about the auction as it happens. Bookmark this page to check back.

Auction Schedule

Wednesday, 17 August

Preview: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. PDT

Thursday, 18 August

Preview: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. PDT

Auction: 4:00 p.m. PDT

