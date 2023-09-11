Broad Arrow Presents: The Amelia's Radius Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Collector Car Extravaganza.

Broad Arrow, the official auction house of the prestigious concours, The Amelia, is back with its second Radius auction at The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island on the 1st and 2nd of March. This time, it's not just a one-day affair; it's expanded into a thrilling two-day event. The sale promises to be a haven for car aficionados, bringing together over 100 exceptional collector cars that span the automotive spectrum, from pre-war American and European classics to legendary motorsport icons and contemporary supercars.

Broad Arrow Group takes immense pride in hosting the second Amelia Auction, a testament to its close association with Hagerty's ownership of The Amelia, formerly known as the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance. As the official auction house of this illustrious concours, The Amelia Auction has become the ultimate gathering for individuals seeking collector car camaraderie.

Prepare to be captivated by a mesmerizing array of collector cars, ranging from vintage American classics to elegant European marvels, from the grand era of motorsport to the latest in high-performance supercars.

Hagerty - The Amelia: Driving Legacy, Celebrating Passion

Armed with decades of experience in hosting automotive-centric events and driven by the mission to preserve driving and car culture for future generations, Hagerty is thrilled to be at the helm of The Amelia. With the integration of the Amelia Island Concours staff into the Hagerty team in 2021, we've harnessed their unparalleled expertise and historic knowledge to ensure the continued success of this iconic automotive event.

As we look ahead to 2024, we're committed to bringing the same celebratory and legendary energy of previous years, with an added dose of delight for car enthusiasts of all ages. The Amelia promises to be an unforgettable celebration of automobiles, their history, and the enduring passion they inspire.

Save the dates, join us at The Amelia, and let's write the next chapter in the automotive legacy together.

