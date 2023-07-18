Broad Arrow Presents David G. Steinman Collection at Monterey Jet Center

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The car collection comes with a fascinating backstory.

The automotive world eagerly anticipates the upcoming Radius auction at the Monterey Jet Center, as it will feature a remarkable collection of automobiles from the late David G. Steinman. Nestled in the picturesque Green Mountains of Vermont, Steinman's restoration facility in an old barn was a hub of automotive magic. Now, his prized collection will find new homes as they go under the hammer on August 17-18, 2023.

Steinman's love affair with classic cars began in 1956 when he acquired his first vintage automobile. From that moment, he was consumed by a passion for preserving and restoring these automotive treasures. His dedication to excellence in restoration led him to achieve great success in the antique automobile hobby. Over the years, Steinman's masterful restorations garnered him numerous accolades, including over twenty AACA First prizes and several National Special Awards. His craftsmanship was recognized on the grand stage of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, where nine of his restorations were showcased, with five earning prestigious trophies. Notably, he was awarded the esteemed Montagu of Beaulieu Trophy, honoring "the most significant car of British origin."

In October 2021, David G. Steinman sadly passed away, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional restorations and a reputation that will endure. Now, his passion and dedication will be celebrated as a selection of seven automobiles from his esteemed collection are offered at the upcoming Radius auction.

Among the highlights of the collection are six automobiles that will be offered without reserve, providing an exciting opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors to acquire a piece of automotive history. The cars on offer represent Steinman's discerning taste and meticulous restoration work. Detailed information about the vehicles and the auction registration process can be found on the event's website or by contacting the Client Service team at bid@broadarrowgroup.com.

The Radius auction at the Monterey Jet Center promises to be a memorable event, paying tribute to David G. Steinman and his passion for automotive restoration. Collectors and enthusiasts alike are invited to join in this extraordinary opportunity to acquire a vehicle from the remarkable David G. Steinman Collection.

