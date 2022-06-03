Broad daylight shooting in Brockton leaves one man injured

Boston25News.com Staff
·1 min read

A man was injured in a broad daylight shooting on Friday afternoon.

Brockton Police responded to the area of West Harvard Street and Marciano Way shortly before 1:00 p.m.

The victim’s injuries are considered non life threatening.

This is an active investigation. No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

