Broad daylight shooting in Brockton leaves one man injured

A man was injured in a broad daylight shooting on Friday afternoon.

Brockton Police responded to the area of West Harvard Street and Marciano Way shortly before 1:00 p.m.

The victim’s injuries are considered non life threatening.

This is an active investigation. No further information was released.

The Brockton Police are investigating a shooting shortly before 1 PM near West Harvard Street and Marciano Way. The male victim has a non-life-threatening injury. The investigation is ongoing. — Brockton Police (@BrocktonPolice) June 3, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW