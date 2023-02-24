Broad Haven: Clean-up launched after oil spill at blue flag beach

Walkers have been warned to steer clear of a clean-up operation after an oil spill on a blue flag beach.

A stream has been cordoned off at Broad Haven, in Pembrokeshire, where it flows onto the shore.

Initial investigations on Thursday did not reveal the pollution's source but it could have been caused by a domestic oil tank.

Natural Resources Wales duty manager Ioan Williams said an absorbent oil boom had been put in place.

They are made from a material that can float on water and soak up the contaminant.

Mr Williams said NRW officers had been asking residents to ask them to check their oil tanks and pipes for leaks.

Public Health Wales' Amber Horton advised people and pets to stay away from the polluted area.

She said not to pick up creatures affected by oil.