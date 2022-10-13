Broadband internet isn't equally available to L.A. County's low-income residents, report says

Samantha Masunaga
·5 min read
ORANGE, CA-APRIL 28, 2020: Paola Perez, 5, a TK student at TLC Charter, an elementary school in Orange, draws clouds, when asked by her teacher, Leslie James, seen on computer, to visually describe the weather outside, during a zoom class. Perez was photographed at her home in Orange. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Paola Perez draws clouds during a Zoom class led by teacher Leslie James in 2020. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The pandemic proved how crucial it is to be connected to the internet.

Without it, students couldn't learn online, residents had a harder time making COVID-19 vaccine appointments and loved ones found it more difficult to stay in touch.

But not everyone in Los Angeles County has equal access to the kind of high-speed broadband that makes these everyday tasks doable. And low-income residents often pay more for the same or worse service than their neighbors in higher-income areas, according to a new report from the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity L.A., a coalition of local community groups.

In particular, the report alleges that Charter Communications, which operates Spectrum, offers lower prices for higher speeds of service, along with better promotional offers, to residents in wealthy neighborhoods compared with what's offered to lower-income neighborhoods. (Spectrum partners with the Los Angeles Times on a nightly TV show.)

The report said Spectrum offers service to census tracts covering about 97% of L.A. County. That coverage area can overlap with Frontier, which offers service to about 21% of L.A. County, and AT&T, about 15%.

The report found that, on average, a resident in a neighborhood with a poverty rate of more than 30% would pay $70 a month for Spectrum's Internet Ultra service, which has download speeds of up to 500 Mbps. A resident in a neighborhood with a poverty rate of less than 15% would typically pay $54 per month, according to the report.

Spectrum also offered a deal for that service for $30 a month with a guarantee that the price would not go up for two years, but the offer was available only in census tracts with poverty rates ranging from 2% to 19%, the report said. The report said researchers did not find any example of this deal in a high-poverty census tract.

The report found that comparable service from AT&T was available at 16 of the 165 residential addresses in the study for a standard price of $65 per month for one year, and that the locations were split "about evenly" between high-poverty and low-poverty neighborhoods.

Similar service from Frontier for a standard price of $40 a month was available at 39 of the addresses studied, with most of those located in census tracts with low poverty rates and none in high-poverty neighborhoods, according to the report.

"The reason most people don't have internet at home is because it's too expensive or what they can afford is not fast or reliable enough to make the investment worth it,” said Shayna Englin, director of the California Community Foundation Digital Equity Initiative and lead author of the report. "The places where it needs to be most affordable is actually where it is least affordable.”

The report's analysis was based on data collected three months ago and reconfirmed last week from the internet service providers' websites after inputting residential addresses to buy service. Researchers took screenshots of the service pricing and options.

Spectrum disputed the report as "intentionally misleading" and said the report focused on short-term promotional discounts that change regularly.

"The vast majority of customers pay the regular price," Spectrum spokesperson Dennis Johnson said in an emailed statement. "New or upgrading customers can often receive a short-term promotional discount while they evaluate the right Spectrum services for their family, before the nationally consistent regular price takes effect."

The company did not see the report before it was released and was responding to a summary of its findings from The Times as well as a recent public presentation about the report by California Community Foundation staff.

"Spectrum Internet speeds are nationally consistent: we offer the exact same speed plans in every market we serve across 41 states," Johnson said. "And we work continually to upgrade our network and offer faster speeds — which we launch across entire communities at a time, not neighborhood by neighborhood."

Both Spectrum and Frontier noted their participation in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides monthly broadband discounts to qualifying, low-income households.

Like Spectrum and Frontier, AT&T did not see the report before it was released but said it had invested nearly $2.6 billion in the Greater L.A. region over a three-year period.

"We are committed to offering affordable, fast connectivity to consumers and businesses in Los Angeles County with standardized pricing based on the technology and service provided to the customer," AT&T spokesperson Megan Ketterer said in an emailed statement. "Low-income, high-income, rural, and urban neighborhoods all have the same pricing plan for comparable service available to them."

Access to affordable and reliable broadband is a long-term issue of equity, said Paul Ong, director of the UCLA Center for Neighborhood Knowledge, who was not involved in the report.

"By the time our young people graduate from high school and either move to college or to the labor market, they’re severely disadvantaged because we have moved to a system where we believe access to the computer and internet and broadband is taken for granted by most people," he said. "People who don't have that access, they are left behind.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Nury Martinez's 'little Latina girls' line in resignation letter backfires: 'Girl WHAT?'

    'You are not # goals or inspo,' Melinna Bobadilla said after Nury Martinez addressed 'all little Latina girls' in her L.A. council resignation letter.

  • The Goose Is Loose! Goose on the Field Causes Brief Chaos During Dodgers vs. Padres Baseball Game

    Maybe it just wanted someone to take it out to the ballgame?

  • Iran's protests pose a challenge for Washington and Silicon Valley

    Demonstrators in Iran are struggling to gain access to the online tools that would help them organize and stay safe. As protesters continue to swell the ranks of Iran's jails and morgues, some Iranians are asking why Washington and Silicon Valley are not doing more to stop the repression. Calls for action have stirred up long-standing debates over the impact of the vast raft of U.S. sanctions on Iran, including those targeting tech companies offering services to Iranians online, as well as over

  • Ethereum’s Second- Layer Projects Duke It Out for Dominance

    Ethereum’s layer 2 platforms have been slow to gain traction, but the rollup race is heating up with the emergence of new players and key upgrades. Valid Points is CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter that breaks down Ethereum’s evolution and its impact on crypto markets.

  • Ether Becomes Deflationary for First Time Since the Merge: Coinbase

    Ether (ETH) reached a “post-Merge milestone” this week as it became deflationary for the first time since the Ethereum blockchain switched to proof-of-stake (PoS), Coinbase (COIN) said in a report Thursday.

  • Metaverse could accelerate manufacturing as well as social ills

    For companies playing with virtual reality as disparate as plane-maker Boeing Co and online-gaming platform Roblox Corp, forays into the so-called "metaverse" have come with equal parts promise and peril. The U.S. aviation giant is looking to digital technology to accelerate production of new aircraft, said Susan Doniz, Boeing's chief information officer, at the Reuters Momentum conference in Austin on Tuesday.

  • Justin Sun 'Optimistic’ About Crypto’s Return to China, Addresses Huobi Acquisition

    Tron founder Justin Sun joined “First Mover,” to discuss his role on Huobi’s advisory board and why he’s hopeful the crypto exchange will make its way back to mainland China.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy in This Bear Market and Hold Forever

    The broad-based S&P 500 is currently 25% off its high, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 35%. Cybersecurity companies like CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have stocks trading down 47.5% and 60%, respectively, from highs set within the last year. Here is why these two monster growth stocks are worth buying today.

  • OpenSea Aims for an Avalanche of NFT Interest

    Avalanche is best known for its DeFi presence, but is making strides to establish itself in the NFT space with the OpenSea Launch.

  • Wisconsin struggles to get people to sign up for free internet

    Affordable Connectivity Program provides low-cost or free internet for over 650,000 Wisconsinites but lack of internet access struggles for sign-ups.

  • Toyota exposed 300,000 customer email addresses for 5 years

    Automotive giant and car maker Toyota has warned that the personal information of roughly 300,000 customers may have been exposed for close to five years. The possible exposure relates to T-Connect, an official Toyota app that allows customers to connect their smartphone to their vehicle’s dashboard infotainment system. In a statement, Toyota admitted that a subcontractor developing the T-Connect website inadvertently uploaded part of the site's source code to a public GitHub repository in December 2017, where it sat undiscovered until last month.

  • How a Web3 Data Storage Startup Got Microsoft to Invest

    The Space and Time CEO reveals why Microsoft backed a decentralized data warehouse during a bear market.

  • Coinbase Stock Pops After Google Announces Partnership

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were up 5% as of 2:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, although the stock had been up as much as 8% earlier in the session. According to an official press release from Google Cloud, Coinbase has been chosen to help the company "drive Web3 innovation." Google Cloud customers will be able to pay for these services with cryptocurrency through Coinbase's Coinbase Commerce product.

  • Despite Crypto Bear Market, Web3 Developers Are Still Building, Study Shows

    A report from Web3 developer platform Alchemy shows that the number of smart contracts deployed on Ethereum has increased by 40% since the end of the first quarter, despite ether’s 60% plunge this year.

  • Casper Labs Has Its Sights Set on Enterprise

    “Institutions are coming” is a common mantra for mainstream adoption in crypto. Mrinal Manohar, the CEO and co-founder of Casper Labs, says he knows what the institutions want. To that end, Casper Labs’ eponymous project, Casper Network, a layer 1 blockchain, already works with blue chip companies like IBM.

  • Crypto Attack Swipes $100 Million From DeFi Service Mango

    (Bloomberg) -- An attacker spirited away about $100 million from decentralized finance provider Mango by manipulating the price of its token in an exploit that wiped out depositors on the crypto platform.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: PhotosHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year H

  • Get the $12 wallet that shoppers say still looks 'brand new' after a year

    Say goodbye to replacing your wallet every year, and hello to this super stylish, sturdy wallet.

  • With Places, Microsoft aims to help companies better manage hybrid work setups

    Aiming to capture a broader swath of customers who've embraced hybrid work, as well as accommodate existing customers, Microsoft today introduced Places, a forthcoming add-on to Microsoft 365 designed to -- in the company's words -- "optimize the use of physical space." Lars Johnson, senior director on Microsoft's connected workplace and Teams group, said that there were multiple impetuses behind Places, which has been in development for over a year. "We were [also] seeing early signs from our own research about hybrid working that while people still wanted flexibility, they were missing some in-person connection."

  • Trump’s Truth Social Now Allowed in Google’s Play Store

    (Bloomberg) -- Google has approved Donald Trump’s Truth Social app for release in its Play Store, opening up a key distribution channel for the social network ahead of US midterm elections. Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketStocks Roar Back From Inflation-Triggered Losses: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omi