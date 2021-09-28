Broadband switching to be made faster and easier under new rules

·3 min read
A woman looks to the sky, clearly bored while on hold on the phone pressed to her ear
A woman looks to the sky, clearly bored while on hold on the phone pressed to her ear

Media regulator Ofcom says new rules will make it faster and easier to switch broadband provider.

It means customers will only have to contact the new company they want to deal with, even if they are switching to a different type of technology.

Ofcom said the "one touch" switching process could take as little as a day, with customers owed compensation if it takes longer.

The same system will apply to switching landline phone lines.

The change is, in effect, an expansion of the system already in place for providers who share the same kind of technology.

For example, some providers such as BT, Sky, and TalkTalk all use the Openreach copper cable network, and switching from one of those providers to another has long been relatively simple.

But switching from one of those copper providers to a cable or fibre optic system - such as Virgin Media or Hyperoptic - has meant customers need to spend time on the phone co-ordinating the switchover between several companies.

From April 2023 at the latest, that will no longer be the case.

Ofcom said the new rules would make it much faster and easier to switch provider, and the broadband firms would also have to give customers compensation "if things go wrong and they are left without a service for more than one working day".

It said its research showed that 41% of people who decide not to switch providers are "put off by the hassle" of the current process, while 43% thought it would take too long.

Sales pitch

Among those who do switch providers, nearly a quarter (24%) said that contacting their current provider to arrange it led to "unwanted" sales pitches to stay.

Under the new system, customers will contact only the new provider. They will then receive correspondence from their old company telling them about any remaining amounts owed, and they can then tell their new company to go ahead if they are happy to proceed.

Consumer rights group Which? said the announcement was welcome but needed to be implemented as soon as possible.

"The coronavirus crisis has meant consumers are more reliant on a good broadband connection than they've ever been - so it's positive to see the regulator removing barriers that are preventing people switching providers and getting a better deal," said Rocio Concha, the group's policy director.

He also warned customers not to delay switching until the new rules come in - saying it can save up to £143 a year, and get you improved service.

Price comparison and switching site USwitch said the move was "another important stepping stone" in getting people to upgrade to faster fibre broadband.

"This solution will help future-proof broadband switching and give consumers much-needed peace of mind when it comes to getting a better connection," said its regulation expert Richard Neudegg.

"Making things easier for consumers will become especially important in the future as more homes get access to gigabit-capable connections, from a wider range of infrastructure providers, so consumers can move to next-generation services with minimal fuss."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eagles snap count vs. Cowboys: Breakdown, observations from Week 3

    Philadelphia Eagles snap count vs. Dallas Cowboys: Breakdown, observations from Week 3

  • iPhone 14 will look like nothing we’ve ever seen from Apple

    Even though the iPhone 13 arrived in stores just a few days ago, we’re already starting to see iPhone 14 rumors trickle in. Suffice it to say, the Apple rumor mill never rests. Over the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman substantiated previous reports pointing to an iPhone redesign next year. The report first surfaced as part … The post iPhone 14 will look like nothing we’ve ever seen from Apple appeared first on BGR.

  • Hands-on with Nintendo’s new Switch

    Nintendo’s more expensive model of the Switch is impressive at first glance, thanks to its bigger, brighter screen. But the unit’s improvements are subtle and mostly won’t be relevant to people who play the machine hooked up to a TV.Why it matters: The Nintendo Switch OLED model, to be released Oct. 8, has been a head-scratcher since it was announced, given the limited improvements offered for its $350 price tag, $50 more than the standard model. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • How to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 for free right now

    Microsoft finally confirmed the existence of Windows 11 during an event in June. This followed months of leaks and speculation from every corner of the internet. A few months later, Microsoft announced that Windows 11 would officially roll out to the public on October 5th. But you don’t have to wait that long to get … The post How to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 for free right now appeared first on BGR.

  • The Competition Is On. Microsoft’s New Phone Features To Compete With Zoom

    Microsoft is increasing its competition with Zoom by launching a few phone features as part of its Teams communication app

  • iPhone 14 is reportedly a 'complete redesign'

    Apple's iPhone 14 will supposedly be a 'complete redesign' — the first in five years.

  • 13 Reasons Why You Don’t Need an iPhone 13

    Another year, another autumnal iPhone release. As Apple’s legacy smartphone pushes deeper into the double digits, performance expectations have never been higher — and rightfully so, iPhones aren’t cheap! It might be tempting to upgrade your older iPhone or another smartphone, but that decision should come after you’ve researched the finer details of how the iPhone 13 compares to …

  • Amazon is having a one-day sale on Anker charging accessories — prices start at just $12

    From deals on charging stations to power banks, this sale has everything you need to stay juiced up.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note fans need to see this crazy Galaxy S22 Ultra leak

    An avalanche of Galaxy S22 “Note” rumors hit last week, as well-known leakers started posting a few exciting claims. It all started with reports that Samsung might turn the Galaxy S22 Ultra into a Galaxy Note successor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra may feature a built-in stylus, just like Galaxy Note phones have in the past. … The post Samsung Galaxy Note fans need to see this crazy Galaxy S22 Ultra leak appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple's new iPhone to take longer to reach customers - analysts

    Apple Inc's customers will have to wait for a few more weeks to lay their hands on the new iPhone 13 as supply chain delays and strong demand lead to one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years, analysts said. The delivery time for Apple's iPhones after a new launch is watched by analysts as one of the measures to gauge demand for the flagship phone's newest model. Analysts at J.P.Morgan and Credit Suisse said customers across the world who had pre-ordered the new models online would have to wait more than four weeks for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and about 2 weeks for the base iPhone 13.

  • August's Smart Lock Pro is $99 for today only

    If you're looking for August's Smart Lock Pro, it's on sale for just $99 -- a steep 57 percent discount.

  • Face ID on the iPhone 13 stops working if a third-party replaces the phone's display

    Conducting a teardown of the device, iFixit found it couldn’t get the iPhone 13’s Face ID feature to work if replaced the phone’s display.

  • Who knew you could buy a full-featured smartwatch for only $70 at Amazon?

    I've tried a number of Amazfit wearables over the past couple years, and this is one of the best yet.

  • U.S. to open program to replace Huawei equipment in U.S. networks

    The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday said it would open a $1.9 billion program to reimburse mostly rural U.S. telecom carriers for removing network equipment made by Chinese companies deemed national security threats like Huawei and ZTE Corp. Last year, the FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as national security threats to communications networks - a declaration that barred U.S. firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing Streaming Video

    Viewers are flocking to fuboTV, and revenue growth is accelerating. All of this may seem only mildly disruptive, but there's an ace card up fuboTV's sleeve. Sports fans generally love to make real or friendly wagers on live events, and fuboTV is starting to cash in the betting boom.

  • Pandemic pushes Chinese tech giants to roll out more courier robots

    BEIJING (Reuters) -More than a thousand robots are set to join the delivery personnel ranks of Chinese behemoths Alibaba, Meituan and JD.com over the next year as the pandemic fuels demand for contactless services. Beijing has also ordered firms to ensure rest periods https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-tells-delivery-ride-hailing-firms-better-protect-workers-2021-09-10 for couriers as they scramble to meet rising demand and deadlines. "The COVID-19 pandemic has been a big boost" for robot rollout plans, said Xia Huaxia, chief scientist at Meituan.

  • The Morning After: Already hyping the iPhone 14

    Researchers have found six "dead" galaxies, the new iPad Mini's jelly scrolling problem, and Samsung's plan to build a silicon brain.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the week. Steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would support a recovery of last week’s losses and more…

  • Founder of Chinese car maker Geely launches smartphone venture

    A new venture from the founder of Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding will aim to release its first smartphone by 2023 and sell 3 million units in its first year, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Geely, which owns Volvo, announced on Tuesday that chairman Eric Li, also known as Li Shufu, will launch a new company that will make premium smartphones, taking it into a competitive sector dominated by a handful of giants. Although Li has made futuristic bets on ventures such as flying cars and helicopter taxis, a foray into phones puts Geely into a highly competitive sector that is no longer growing in China and is dominated by a handful of players including Apple, China's Xiaomi Corp and others.

  • This Oral-B electric toothbrush is 50% off on Amazon

    Let's face it, oral hygiene is equally as important as skincare.