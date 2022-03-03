Broadcom forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

The Broadcom Limited company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California
Chavi Mehta and Jane Lanhee Lee
·1 min read

By Chavi Mehta and Jane Lanhee Lee

(Reuters) - Chip company Broadcom Inc forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, encouraged by strong demand from enterprise and cloud clients, and the ramp-up in 5G technology.

A recovery in enterprise spending and increased applications of cloud computing has benefited Broadcom, which supplies chips for data-center storage, servers, networking gear and broadband devices.

The company, which counts Apple Inc as a major customer, is also poised to gain from the global 5G rollout, which is likely to boost demand for its chips used in handsets, telecom equipment and other devices.

"Broadcom's record first quarter results were driven by strong enterprise demand, and continued investments in next generation technology by hyperscale and service providers," said Hock Tan, president and chief executive of Broadcom, in a statement. "Our second quarter outlook projects year-over-year growth to accelerate."

Adjusted revenue for the quarter ended Jan. 30 was $7.71 billion, up 16% year-on-year and slightly higher than Wall Street's expectation for $7.60 billion. Excluding items, the company earned $8.39 per share, beating estimates of $8.08.

Broadcom forecast current-quarter revenue of about $7.9 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The San Jose, California-based company's shares, which have declined about 12% so far this year amid a rout in tech stocks, were up about 2% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Maju Samuel and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is a Great Buy in the Market Sell-Off

    The sell-off in the stock market is creating some value opportunities for investors willing to start dipping their toes in the water.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Subsidiary Modifies Boeing 737 MAX Order

    Alaska Air (ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines' modified Boeing order of bigger MAX 10s and longer-range MAX 8s is expected to maximize revenues by offering more seats and helping reduce unit costs.

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital

    In this article, we will look at 10 energy stocks to buy now according to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, Arosa Capital Management’s investment philosophy, and go to 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. Mr. Till Bechtolsheimer graduated with a bachelor’s […]

  • Down 64% in 2022, This No-Brainer Metaverse Stock Can Be Bought for Just $8

    Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is a spatial data company that provides software that organizations and individuals use to digitize parts of the physical world to create "digital twins" that can then be incorporated, manipulated, and utilized in a 3D platform. The company's record earnings results for 2021, released on Feb. 16, didn't help matters either: Along with rising revenue, it reported a larger-than-expected loss and tepid guidance led investors to press the sell button. Matterport's stock price plunged 17% on the day following its earnings release, as investors panicked at the sight of a slowdown in its growth.

  • 3 Reasons To Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    Dividend stocks have some appeal for a lot of investors. Companies paying a dividend are usually mature and produce strong enough earnings to cover their payout. A long history of paying a dividend can give investors confidence that a company is going to keep paying that dividend for a long time.

  • EV Charging Company ChargePoint Crushed Guidance. Shares Rise.

    ChargePoint projects $450 to $500 million in sales for the coming four quarters. Wall Street was looking for just $418 million.

  • Boeing (BA) Clinches $195M Deal to Procure MH-47G Aircraft

    Boeing's (BA) MH-47 belongs to the aerospace giant's combat-proven CH-47 Chinook family of helicopters.

  • A recession and stagflation could be coming and the Fed is handcuffed in what they can do about it, says legendary Pimco co-founder Bill Gross

    The legendary investor said he owns "a lot of oil pipeline partnerships," but cautioned he wouldn't recommend buying into stocks right now.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $85

    The S&P 500 is down 8% year to date, and many growth stocks have tumbled even farther. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has a unique position in the world of social media companies. Users come to Pinterest to be inspired for whatever interest or project they might be searching for.

  • Gazprom, Lukoil and Sberbank are now penny stocks as Russian companies collapse in London

    Russian natural gas giant Gazprom, oil producer Lukoil and leading bank Sberbank are all penny stocks based on their trading on the London Stock Exchange, as the local market was shut for a third day.

  • Accel announces new $650 million fund to back Indian startups

    Accel has announced its seventh India fund, with $650 million to invest as the storied venture investor looks to double down on its bet on the world’s second-largest internet market and also be more aggressive in the Southeast Asia region, two partners told TechCrunch in an interview. The unveiling of the new fund, whose first set of checks are expected to be wired within weeks, comes less than two and a half years after Accel unveiled its sixth fund in late 2019. The Silicon Valley venture capital firm, one of the earliest investors in India, has a large portfolio of unicorn startups in the South Asian country.

  • SoFi Stock: Buy or Sell on the Earnings Report? Here's What the Chart Says.

    Shares of SoFi Technologies were jumping in Tuesday's after-hours session, up about 23%. Recently, though, SoFi stock traded up around 6%. The Wednesday move comes after the San Francisco financial-services provider posted better-than-expected earnings on Tuesday after the close.

  • DraftKings Wrapped Up Its Investor Day. These Are the Main Takeaways.

    DraftKings is on its way to achieving a path to profitability as it works to increase gross margins and reduce spending on customer acquisition, the company said at its annual investor day Thursday. The online sports betting company reiterated its belief that five more states would become contribution profit positive in fiscal 2022, after five states, including New Jersey, went positive in 2021. DraftKings estimates a 56% gross margin rate at maturity, compared to its calculation of 50% last year.

  • What Market Sell-Off? This Tech Stock Is Flying in 2022

    Shares of this cybersecurity specialist are crushing the broader market and seem primed for more upside.

  • Fast-growing East Bay tech firm acquired by advertising giant

    The Newark-based company, which was founded more than two decades ago, saw its revenue grow by about 40% between 2018 and 2020.