Broadcom Inc. Announces Increase in Consideration for Cash Tender Offers and Extension of the Early Tender Deadline

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO ) ("Broadcom") today announced that it has increased the tender offer consideration in certain of its pending cash tender offers (each, a "Tender Offer" and collectively, the "Tender Offers") to purchase the outstanding notes described below, in each case subject to certain terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated April 6, 2020, as amended (the "Offer to Purchase"), market conditions and other factors. The notes offered to be purchased in the Tender Offers, listed in the order of priority, are the (i) 3.000% senior notes due January 15, 2022, issued by Broadcom Corporation (the "2022 Notes"), (ii) 3.125% senior notes due April 15, 2021, issued by Broadcom Inc. (the "April 2021 Notes") and (iii) 2.200% senior notes due January 15, 2021, issued by Broadcom Corporation (the "January 2021 Notes," and together with the 2022 Notes and the April 2021 Notes, the "Tender Offer Notes") up to an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of $3.75 billion (the "Aggregate Purchase Price"), of which up to $250 million may be used to purchase the 2.200% senior notes due January 15, 2021.

Certain of the Tender Offers, subject to certain terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, have been amended to increase the respective tender offer consideration per $1,000 principal amount of Tender Offer Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offers as set forth in the table below (the "New Tender Considerations"). As a result of the increases in the New Tender Considerations, and in respect of the Tender Offer Notes that are validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline (defined below), the new total consideration for (i) the 2022 Notes is $1,025.00 per $1,000 principal amount of the 2022 Notes and (ii) the April 2021 Notes is $1,015.00 per $1,000 principal amount of the April 2021 Notes, for each as validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offers (the "New Total Considerations"). The total consideration for the January 2021 Notes remains unchanged.

The following table sets forth the amended pricing terms of the Tender Offers:

Series of Notes

CUSIP

Number (1)

Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Outstanding

Acceptance

Priority

Level

Cap Amount

New Tender

Consideration

(2)

Early

Tender

Premium

New Total

Consideration

(2) (3)





























3.000% Senior Notes due

2022 of Broadcom

Corporation

11134L AC3 11134LAD1 U1108LAB5

$3,500,000,000

1

N/A

$995.00

$30.00

$1,025.00





























3.125% Senior Notes due

2021 of Broadcom Inc.

11135F AA9 U1109M AA4

$2,000,000,000

2

N/A

$985.00

$30.00

$1,015.00 2.200% Senior Notes due

2021 of Broadcom

Corporation

11134L AK5 11134LAJ8 U1108LAE9

$750,000,000

3

$250,000,000

$970.00 (4)

$30.00

$1,000.00 (4)





(1) No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP numbers listed in this table or printed on the Tender Offer Notes. They are provided solely for the convenience of holders of the Tender Offer Notes. (2) Per $1,000 principal amount of Tender Offer Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by us. Excludes accrued interest, which will be paid on Tender Offer Notes accepted for purchase by us as described herein. (3) Includes the early tender premium for Tender Offer Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by us. (4) The pricing terms remain unchanged for the January 2021 Notes.

In connection with the amended pricing terms of the Tender Offers, Broadcom also announced it has extended (i) the Early Tender Deadline with respect to the Tender Offers to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 21, 2020 (the "Early Tender Deadline") and (ii) the expected Early Settlement Date with respect to the Tender Offers to April 23, 2020 (the "Early Settlement Date"). Other than the New Tender Considerations, the New Total Considerations, the Early Tender Deadline and the Early Settlement Date, the terms of the Tender Offers remain unchanged.

About Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act concerning Broadcom. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and other statements identified by words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "intend", "plan", "potential", "predict" "project", "aim", and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs of the management of Broadcom, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management, current market trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's and management's control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements.