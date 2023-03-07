Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Monkey Transcripts
·12 min read

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 2, 2023

Operator: Welcome to Broadcom Inc.'s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo, Head of Investor Relations of Broadcom Inc.

Ji Yoo: Thank you, Operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, President and CEO; Kirsten Spears, Chief Financial Officer; and Charlie Kawwas, President Semiconductor Solutions Group. Broadcom distributed a press release and financial tables after the market closed, describing our financial performance for the first quarter fiscal year 2023. If you did not receive a copy, you may obtain the information from the Investors section of Broadcom's website at broadcom.com. This conference call is being webcast live and an audio replay of the call can be accessed for one year through the Investors section of Broadcom's website. During the prepared comments, Hock and Kirsten will be providing details of our first quarter fiscal year 2023 results, guidance for our second quarter, as well as commentary regarding the business environment.

We will take questions after the end of our prepared comments. Please refer to our press release today and our recent filings with the SEC for information on the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made on this call. In addition to U.S. GAAP reporting, Broadcom reports certain financial measures on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included in the tables attached to today's press release. Comments made during today's call will primarily refer to our non-GAAP financial results. I will now turn the call over to Hock.

Hock Tan: Thank you, Ji, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. In our fiscal 20 -- in our fiscal Q1 2023, consolidated net revenue that was -- revenue was $8.9 billion, up 16% year-on-year. Semiconductor Solutions revenue increased 21% year-on-year to $7.1 billion. While as we expected, Infrastructure Software declined 1% year-on-year to $1.8 billion, even as our core software sustained growth of 5% year-on-year. Stepping back, let me sum up what happened in Q1. From our view, infrastructure spending continues to be up, particularly in service providers, even as hyperscale and enterprise sustain. Spending in technology for infrastructure has been strong, showing double-digit growth for nine consecutive quarters. We continue to be booked for fiscal 2023 and our lead times and visibility on semiconductors remain largely at 50 weeks.

While there have been a small number of requests to push out certain orders, we know that these are the exceptions and they have not had a material impact on our business. Because we ship linearly throughout the quarter to our customers, inventory on our books has been consistent around 80 days and overall inventory of Broadcom products across the ecosystem remains very well managed. We continue, needless to say, to be very disciplined in shipping our backlog only as and when needed by our end customers. With that, let me now provide more color on each of our end markets. Starting with networking. Networking revenue was $2.3 billion and was up 20% year-on-year, in line with guidance, representing 32% of our semiconductor revenue. We see continued deployment of our advanced Tomahawk switches by hyperscalers in their leaf and spine architectures.

Even as we deliver on increased bandwidth for the hyperscalers, having said that, power remains a major challenge. So just this week, we announced the industry's first integrated silicon photonics networking solution code name Bailey, which integrates the active optical interconnects with our next-generation Tomahawk 5 switch at 51.2 terabit per second. Bailey doubles switching performance but it will reduce total system power. Keep in mind that at hyperscalers, a growing portion of our switches have been deployed within their AI networks, which are separate from the traditional x86 CPU scale outrunning existing workloads. Now this is today. Tomorrow, we generated AI using large scale -- large language, I should say, models with billions of parameters, we have to run thousands of AI engines in tower enabling large and synchronized bus of data at speeds of 400 gig and 800 gig.

The network to support this massive processor density is critical and it's important SDAI engines. Such networks have to be lossless, low latency and be able to scale. So as you know, such AI networks are already been deployed at certain hyperscalers through our Jericho 2 switches and Ramon Fabric. In fact, in 2022, we estimated our Ethernet switch shipments deployed in AI was over $200 million. With the expected exponential demand from our hyperscale customers, we forecast that this could grow to well over $800 million in 2023. We anticipate this trend will continue to accelerate and mindful that we need even more higher performance networks in the future. We have been investing in a new generation of this lossless low latency Ethernet fabric designed specifically to handle such data and compute-intensive AI workloads.

Of course, additionally, the exciting growth prospects for generative AI are driving our compute offload accelerated business at hyperscalers. As we have indicated to you last quarter, this business achieved over $2 billion in revenue in 2022. We are on track to exceed $3 billion in revenue in our fiscal 2023. In Q2, looking forward, short-term, we expect these tailwinds to drive our networking revenue to grow about another 20% year-over-year. Moving on next to our server storage connectivity revenue. There was a record $1.3 billion or 18% of semiconductor revenue and up 57% year-on-year. Once again, as we discussed in preceding quarters, the rapid transition to next-generation megawatt solutions drove this substantial year-on-year content increase.

After four consecutive quarters of such increases, this transition, however, is significantly complete and we expect that in Q2 on a year-on-year basis server storage connectivity revenue will moderate towards 20% year-on-year growth. Moving on to broadband. Revenue grew 34% year-on-year to a record $1.2 billion and represented 17% of semiconductor revenue. During this quarter, our broadband business particularly benefited from robust deployments by telcos of 10G PON and cable operators of DOCSIS 3.1. These gateways have high attach rates of WiFi 6 and 6E. And in Q2, we expect the secular drivers behind broadband to sustain momentum on a sequential basis, and year-on-year, broadband will grow a solid 10%. Moving on to wireless. Q1 revenue of $2.1 billion represented 29% of semiconductor revenue.

Electronics, Manufacturing
Electronics, Manufacturing

Photo by Yogesh Phuyal on Unsplash

Demand from our North American customer drove wireless revenue up 4% year-on-year, reflecting content increases, which we had previously indicated last quarter. Sequentially, wireless was flattish compared to Q4, and seasonally, we expect wireless to be down sequentially in Q2 and down high single-digit percentage year-over-year. Finally, Q1 industrial resale of $229 million decreased 4% year-over-year as softness in China offset strength in renewable energy and medical. And in Q2, we forecast industrial resales to be down low-single digits percentage year-on-year on continuing softness in China. So, in summary, Q1 Semiconductor Solutions revenue was up 21% year-on-year and in Q2 we expect semiconductor revenue growth of high single-digit percentage year-on-year.

Turning to software. In Q1, Infrastructure Software revenue of $1.8 billion declined 1% year-on-year and represented 20% of total revenue. While core software revenue grew 5% year-on-year, the Brocade business declined because of lumpiness in enterprise consumption in this very narrow vertical of SAN storage. For core software, consolidated renewal rates averaged 119% of expiring contracts, and within our strategic accounts, we averaged 129% and within this strategic accounts, annualized bookings of $536 million included $197 million, which represent 37% of cross-selling of our portfolio of products to these same core strategic customers. Over 90% of the renewal value represented recurring subscription and maintenance. Now in -- by way of comparison, over the last 12 months, consolidated renewal rates averaged 119% over expiring contracts, and in our strategic accounts, we averaged 134%.

Because of this, our ARR, the indicator of forward revenue at the end of Q1 was $5.3 billion, which is up 3% from a year ago. In Q2, we expect our Infrastructure Software segment revenue to be up low-to-mid single-digit percentage year-on-year, as the stable core software growth continues to be partially offset now by weakness in Brocade. So, in summary, we are guiding consolidated Q2 revenue for the company to be $8.7 billion, up 8% year-on-year. Before Kirsten, tells you more about our financial performance for the quarter, let me provide a brief update on our pending acquisition of VMware. We continue to make progress with our various regulatory filings around the world, having now received legal merger clearance in Brazil, South Africa and Canada, and foreign investment control clearance in Germany, France, Austria, Denmark, Italy and New Zealand.

As we stated on our last earnings call, we continue to anticipate that the time line for the review process will be extended in other key regions, especially given the size of this transaction. Having said that, we continue to expect the transaction to close within our fiscal 2023. We believe the combination of Broadcom and VMware is about enabling enterprises to accelerate innovation and expand choice by addressing their most complex technology challenges in this multi-cloud era and we are confident regulators will see this when they conclude their review. Finally, Broadcom recently published its third annual ESG report available on our corporate citizenship website, which discusses the company's ESG initiatives. As a global technology leader, we recognize Broadcom's responsibility to have a positive impact on our customers, employees and communities through our product and technology innovation and operational excellence, we remain committed to this mission.

With that, let me turn the call over to Kirsten.

Kirsten Spears: Thank you, Hock. Let me now provide additional detail on our financial performance. Broadcom had another great quarter with robust financials. Consolidated revenue was $8.9 billion for the quarter, up 16% from a year ago. Gross margins were 74% of revenue in the quarter, about 10 basis points higher than we expected. Operating expenses were $1.1 billion, down 1% year-on-year. R&D of $929 million was also down 1% year-on-year, primarily from streamlined project and other variable spending, offset in part by higher people costs resulting from increased headcount as we are hiring. Operating income for the quarter was $5.4 billion and was up 17% from a year ago. Operating margin was 61% of revenue, up approximately 50 basis points year-on-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.7 billion or 64% of revenue. This figure excludes $127 million of depreciation. Now a review of the P&L for our two reportable segments. Revenue for our Semiconductor Solutions segment was $7.1 billion and represented 80% of total revenue in the quarter. This was up 21% year-on-year. As Hock discussed, this came from strength across all of our semiconductor end markets. Gross margins for our Semiconductor Solutions segment were approximately 69%, down approximately 160 basis points year-on-year, driven primarily by product mix within our semiconductor end markets. Operating expenses were $802 million in Q1, down 2% year-on-year. R&D was $716 million in the quarter, down 1% year-on-year. Q1 semiconductor operating margins were 58%.

So while semiconductor revenue was up 21%, operating profit grew 23% year-on-year. Moving to the P&L for our Infrastructure Software reportable segment. Revenue for Infrastructure Software was $8 -- $1.8 billion, down 1% year-on-year and represented 20% of revenue. Gross margins for Infrastructure Software were 91% in the quarter and operating expenses were $346 million in the quarter, down 1% year-over-year. Infrastructure Software operating margin was 72% in Q1 and operating profit was stable year-on-year. Moving to cash flow. Free cash flow in the quarter was $3.9 billion, representing a 16% increase year-over-year. Free cash flow represented 44% of revenues in Q1 2023 consistent with what we achieved the same quarter last year. We spent $103 million on capital expenditures.

Days sales outstanding were 33 days in the first quarter compared to 30 days in the fourth quarter. We ended the first quarter with inventory of $1.9 billion, down 1% from the end of the prior quarter or 78 days on hand. Overall, inventory of Broadcom's products across the ecosystem, as Hock indicated, remains well managed. We ended the first quarter with $12.6 billion of cash and $39.3 billion of gross debt of which $1.1 billion is short-term. During the quarter, we repaid $260 million in senior notes that were due on maturity. The weighted average coupon rate and years to maturity of our fixed rate debt is 3.61% and 10.2 years, respectively. Turning to capital allocation. In the quarter, we paid stockholders $1.9 billion of cash dividends.

Consistent with our commitment to return excess cash to shareholders, we repurchased $1.2 billion of our common stock and eliminated $333 million of common stock for taxes due on vesting of employee equity, resulting in the repurchase and elimination of approximately 2.7 million AVGO shares. The non-GAAP diluted share count in Q1 was $434 million. As of the end of Q1, $11.8 billion was remaining under the share repurchase authorization. Excluding the potential impact of any share repurchases, in Q2, we expect the non-GAAP diluted share count to be 438 million. Based on current business trends and conditions, our guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 is for consolidated revenues of $8.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately 64.5% of projected revenue.

In forecasting such profitability, we expect gross margins to be up approximately 150 basis points sequentially on product mix and R&D spending to be up sequentially on continuing hiring of engineers and seasonal payroll tax step-ups. That concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, please open up the call for questions.

See also 13 Most Profitable Food Stocks and 13 High Growth Pharma Stocks that are Profitable.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.

Recommended Stories

  • ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 1, 2023 Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the ClearPoint Neuro Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this call is […]

  • All Chip Stocks Aren't the Same: Here's Why We Chose This One

    We started a position in this semiconductor name, but not in other competitors, and this is why; also, we shed some 'light' on a Bullpen stock.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • If You Invested $3,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, has been a great stock to own since Buffett took over in 1965, transforming it from a struggling textile manufacturer into one of the largest companies in the world. Between 1965 and 2022, Berkshire's stock generated compounded annual gains of 19.8%, while the broader benchmark S&P 500 generated compounded annual gains of 9.9% including dividends. If you had invested $3,000 in Berkshire's stock at the very start of 2020, here's how much you would have today.

  • Oil is Breaking out: 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    After trading in a tight range for the last three months oil prices look like they are breaking out

  • Investors should brace for a sell-off in tech stocks with Fed chair Powell set to deliver a hawkish message to lawmakers, Gene Munster says

    A hawkish message from Fed boss Jerome Powell this week will "lay the groundwork" for a sell-off in tech stocks, Deepwater's Gene Munster said.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • This kids toy company made too many bobblehead figures so now it’s ‘eliminating’ $30 million worth of stock

    Funko’s CEO said a warehouse in Arizona had become overrun by the dolls.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock That's a Surefire March Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    One widely held stock-split stock is historically cheap, while another ultra-popular holding is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Plunging After Hours Monday

    The stock market was mixed to start the week on Monday, as investors seemed more comfortable waiting to find out what Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will say later in the week about the state of the U.S. economy and the central bank's approach to interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) managed to gain ground on the day, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell back slightly. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) is well known for its avocado production, and its quarterly financial results weren't good enough to keep investors satisfied.

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These high-octane income stocks average a 12.06% yield, meaning a $30,000 initial investment, split equally, can allow you to collect $300/month.

  • Alameda Sues Grayscale Over $9 Billion Locked in Bitcoin Trust Shares

    The FTX aliffiliate claims that Grayscale’s “improper” fund freeze means that customer cash has been lost.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in a Decade

    This fintech company should benefit as artificial intelligence software sees broader adoption in the coming years.

  • Warren Buffett's Silent Warning: 128 Billion Reasons to Expect Stocks to Head Lower

    For nearly 60 years, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been putting on a clinic for Wall Street. Since taking over the lead role for Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 19.8%, which doubles up the 9.9% total return, including dividends paid, of the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the same stretch. Pretty much anything that would give investors a clue as to what Warren Buffett is thinking and how he views Wall Street is something of interest to the investing community.

  • This Stock Could Soar By as Much as 106%, According to Wall Street

    Some of Wall Street's predictions seem a bit aggressive, but investors should still consider this company.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Excellent Advice for When You've Lost Money

    First, though, in case you've heard the name Warren Buffett but are not sure just why you might want to listen to what he has to say, know this: He has increased his company's (Berkshire Hathaway) value by an average of nearly 20% per year over 57 years. Let's apply that to stock investing. Imagine that you've bought shares of stock in a company and you're down, say, 50%.

  • Annaly Capital Management vs. AGNC: Which Stock has the More Sustainable Dividend?

    The mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) have become popular stocks since the pandemic due to their high dividend yields. Annaly currently has an annual dividend yield of more than 17%, while AGNC's is about 13%. With that said, let's take a look at which mREIT has the more sustainable dividend.

  • Down 12% to 27%, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Great Buys This March

    Three high-quality dividend stocks that have taken a beating over the past year are Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG). Shares of Agree Realty have fallen about 12% from their peak over the past year, which has helped push the company's dividend yield up to 4.1%. Meanwhile, the company further padded that yield by also increasing its payout by 7.7% over the past year.