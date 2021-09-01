Broadcom MASTERS Announces the Top 300 Middle School Innovators in National STEM Competition

More than half of the top 300 young scientists in the country are girls

WASHINGTON, DC – Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science today announced the Top 300 MASTERS in the 10th annual Broadcom MASTERS® — the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) competition for middle school students. The Broadcom MASTERS, a program of the Society for Science, seeks to inspire young scientists, engineers and innovators to solve the grand challenges of the 21st century.

Each of the Top 300 MASTERS will receive a $125 award from DoD STEM. With this prize, now in its second year, the Department of Defense continues its support of youth in STEM, working towards a more diverse pipeline of highly qualified STEM professionals in the future.

The Top 300 MASTERS were selected from 1,841 students from 48 states, Washington, DC and three US territories (Puerto Rico, Guam and Virgin Islands) applying to be a Broadcom MASTER. Only students who are named in the top 10% of their science fair are eligible to enter the Broadcom MASTERS, which is the only middle school STEM competition that leverages Society-affiliated science fairs as a critical component of the STEM talent pipeline.

The Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS include:

58.7% of the Top 300 MASTERS identify as girls while 40.3% identify as boys.

The MASTERS come from 41 states and Guam, a US territory.

The state with the most MASTERS is California, with 23% or 69 students. Florida follows with 31 students (10.3%), then Texas at 22 (7.3%), Pennsylvania 20 (6.67%) and Oregon 18 (6%)

The top two project categories are Earth and Environmental Sciences (42) and Behavioral and Social Sciences (38)

More than 2/3 of the MASTERS (206) go to public school, with 59 (19.7%) in private school and 15 (5%) in charter schools. The remaining students are in home, magnet or online schools.

The students’ names and a state-by-state breakdown of the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS can be found at https://www.societyforscience.org/broadcom-masters/2021-top-300-masters/.

Thirty of the top 300 Broadcom MASTERS will be selected as finalists by a panel of scientists, engineers and educators from around the nation. The 30 finalists, who will be announced September 14, will be competing for over $100,000, including the coveted $25,000 Samueli Prize, $10,000 DoD STEM Talent Award, the $10,000 Lemelson Award for Invention, the $10,000 Marconi/Samueli Award for Innovation and the $10,000 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Award for Health Advancement.

“Congratulations to the 300 Broadcom MASTERS,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of the Society for Science and Publisher of Science News. “These students have shown tremendous grit and perseverance by conducting scientific or engineering research during a worldwide pandemic. Their curiosity and determination is inspiring for all.”

The Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS’ independent STEM research projects tackle a broad range of challenges such as:

The efficiency of solar panels

Early detection of algal blooms

Circumventing ventilator shortages

Using machine learning to detect heart arrhythmias

Data security

Face mask effectiveness

“Those of you in the Top 300 are exemplars of all young people who aspire to become scientists, engineers and innovators in Society-affiliated science fairs,” said Paula Golden, President of the Broadcom Foundation. “The Broadcom MASTERS serves as an important milestone in your STEM journey. Middle school is a time when many students gain confidence needed to follow their passions; and the accomplishment of being selected as one of the Top 300 is something for which each and every one of you should be enormously proud.”

In addition to the $125 cash prize, the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS will receive a prize package containing an award ribbon; semifinalist certificate of accomplishment; Broadcom MASTERS backpack; a Broadcom MASTERS decal; a specialized Invention Journal, courtesy of The Lemelson Foundation; a one-year subscription to Wolfram|Alpha Notebook Edition, courtesy of Wolfram Research; a special prize from Jeff Glassman, CEO of Covington Capital Management; and a one-year family digital subscription to Science News magazine. In recognition of the role that teachers play in the success of their students, each designated teacher also will receive a Broadcom MASTERS tote bag; a special edition booklet of Science News for Students’ Invention & Innovation articles from The Lemelson Foundation; and a one-year digital subscription to Science News magazine.

About Broadcom Foundation

Founded in April 2009, the Broadcom Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with its main mission to advance science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education by funding research, recognizing scholarship and increasing opportunity.

The foundation inspires young people to pursue careers in STEM through its signature programs, the Broadcom MASTERS® and the Broadcom MASTERS® International, premier science and engineering competitions for middle school students around the United States and the world. Learn more at www.broadcomfoundation.org/masters.

About Society for Science

Society for Science is dedicated to the achievement of young scientists in independent research and to public engagement in science. Established in 1921, the Society is a nonprofit whose vision is to promote the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Through its world-class competitions, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the International Science and Engineering Fair and the Broadcom MASTERS, and its award-winning magazines, Science News and Science News for Students, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate, and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

