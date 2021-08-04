Broader Access is Vital to the Future of Testing and Healthcare Innovation

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Abbott

Building on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, there are significant opportunities to expand the use of rapid testing to address many health challenges around the world- from infectious diseases like malaria and HIV to non-infectious health needs like prenatal care.

By Andrea Wainer, Executive Vice President, Rapid and Molecular Diagnostics, Abbott

Over the past year, we’ve seen profound changes in how people access healthcare, from virtual doctor appointments to drive-thru vaccinations and at-home testing. While these methods of care existed before the pandemic, COVID-19 created an unprecedented need for extensive decentralized access to care and rapidly accelerated this shift.

Public health, not just any one individual’s own personal health, has become increasingly important to us all, yet many of our systems and widely used methods of care weren’t built to address these needs, let alone a health crisis impacting the whole globe simultaneously.

At Abbott, we acted immediately to bring healthcare closer to communities and people in need. For diagnostics, this started with traditional laboratory tests, but we also worked to bring forward tests that can deliver results quickly and easily, even from the safety of a person’s own home – helping to meet both personal and public health needs.

