Broadhead man arrested after pursuit

May 21—A Brodhead man was arrested on multiple charges after getting in a chase with a law-enforcement.

Robert Ingram, Brodhead, was arrested on May 14 and charged with speeding 25 miles per hour over the speed limit, second-degree fleeing or evading the police in a motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, careless driving, reckless driving, improper display of registration plates, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), disregarding a stop sign, first-degree bail jumping, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to produce an insurance card, failure to wear seat belts, operating a vehicle with an expired operators license, license to be in possession.

Ingram also faces charges out of other counties. A warrant from the Boyle County Circuit Court charged him with third-degree burglary, second-degree fleeing or evading the police on foot, theft by unlawful taking or dispossession, and second-degree robbery. While warrants from the Mercer County Circuit Court charged him with contempt of court libel/slander and resistance to order and first-degree bail jumping.

According to an arrest citation, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff Office heard on the radio that the Berea Police Department had a truck flee them during a traffic stop. The deputy was located at Herndon Lane, and saw the vehicle in question (allegedly driven by Ingram) pass him — clocking in at 80 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

With lights blaring, the deputy gave chase in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. According to arrest citations, Ingram did not pull over and drove erratically -went off the road, avoided stop signs, and swerved between roads including Battlefield Memorial Highway, Log Cabin Road, and Gravel Branch Road.

Eventually, the truck drove towards the wood line and struck a tree in the process. Ingram allegedly got out on foot and fled into the woods and crossed a creek in the process.

Ingram was eventually arrested, text in the citation states he did not comply with verbal commands to show his hands. Two crushed pills and methamphetamine were allegedly found on Ingram's person.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.