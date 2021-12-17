Broadmoor Elementary educator facing cruelty to juveniles charge after incident

A Broadmoor Elementary educator was arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

The educator was arrested Thursday morning after an "incident involving a student" at the southwest Lafayette school, sheriff's spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said in a release.

The person is being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $3,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were released.

A person can be charged with cruelty to a juvenile when an adult causes a child "unjustifiable pain or suffering" or when an adult allows or is present during the manufacturing, distribution or purchasing of a controlled dangerous substance, according to state statute.

If convicted, Conner could face up 10 years in prison, unless the victim is under 8 years old, in which case she could face up to 20 years in prison.

