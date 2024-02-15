Broadway Avenue in Des Moines undergoes $80 million makeover. Here's what to know

A major industrial and commercial thoroughfare on Des Moines' northeast side is undergoing an estimated $80 million makeover to improve safety and access for vehicles and pedestrians alike.

Polk County officials this week started another phase in what's already been the nearly year-long project to revamp and expand a multi-mile stretch of Broadway Avenue with additional turn lanes, roundabouts and trail connections.

With facilities along the corridor for corporations like Waste Connections of Iowa Inc., Unified Contracting Services Inc. and Vermeer Des Moines, county officials want to transform the avenue from a historically rural service road to a robust thoroughfare that better accommodates the thousands of vehicles that use it each day.

The project to expand and update a segment of Broadway Avenue is shown in a rendering.

"Making the corridor safer is the main component," Polk County Public Works Director Bret VandeLune told the Des Moines Register.

The county in 2021 received a $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, program. The city of Des Moines and county also received an about $3.5 million RISE ― Revitalize Iowa's Sound Economy ― grant for the project, VandeLune said.

The project's completion is slated for the end of 2026, VandeLune said.

Here's what to know about the work on Broadway Avenue.

What section of the road is under construction?

The project encompasses a 5.4-mile stretch of Broadway Avenue from Northwest Second Street (Iowa Highway 415) east to Hubbell Avenue (U.S. Highway 6), intersecting both East 14th Street (U.S 69) and Interstate 235.

That stretch of Broadway, serving a large number of industrial and commercial businesses in an urban area, has been a two-lane, rural-style roadway with gravel shoulders and drainage ditches on each side, VandeLune said. Between 5,500 and 8,600 vehicles use the roadway each day, according to Iowa Department of Transportation counts from 2016, though VandeLune estimates the numbers have since increased significantly.

How will Broadway Avenue look different?

The project calls for turning Broadway Avenue into a three-lane road with one travel lane in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center, according to the county. It also includes plans to add more through and turn lanes to major intersections, including Northwest Second Street, East 14th Street and Hubbell Avenue.

Crews will build a trail connection on the north side of Broadway Avenue from Northwest Second Avenue to Four Mile Creek Bridge, as well as a sidewalk from Four Mile Creek Bridge to just west of Hubbell Avenue. The new trail will intersect the southern terminus of the Chichaqua Valley Trail and the Gay Lea Wilson Trail.

Some other improvements include:

A roadway underpass below two Union Pacific Railroad tracks and improvements to two railroad crossings, which VandeLune said have historically been the site of multiple fatal accidents — including the death of an East High School student in 2019.

Lowering Broadway Avenue under I-235 to remove its “low clearance” designation and provide more efficient truck routes.

Roundabouts at Northeast 38th and Northeast 46th streets

Updates to traffic signals along the corridor

What are the goals of the project?

The county said the project aims to:

Improve safety for vehicles, as well as pedestrians and cyclists by providing protected trails.

Enhance the roadway for industrial and commercial traffic.

Improve access to food and jobs

Provide better Des Moines Area Regional Transit service to industries along the corridor

Improve stormwater runoff quality by installing facilities such as detention basins that connect to the storm sewer system.

What parts of the road are currently open and closed?

The construction work is being completed in multiple phases, with the segment on Broadway from Northeast 38th Street to Hubbell Avenue, and 20th Lane and Northeast 29th Street, nearly finished. With another phase starting this week, county officials are asking drivers to use caution and obey all work zone signs and speed limits.

The rendering shows detours commuters can take amid a project to expand and update a segment of Broadway Avenue.

As of this week, westbound Northeast Broadway Avenue and Northeast 38th and Northeast 46th streets north of Broadway are open. Broadway is closed at Northeast 20th Lane.

The second phase includes Northwest Second Street to Northeast 14th Street. Westbound Northeast Broadway Avenue is open; eastbound traffic is closed. Northeast Third and Seventh streets are closed north and south of Broadway.

Vandelune said the work should be completed in fall 2024.

To see the latest on the project's status, visit Polk County's Public Works website at polkcountyiowa.gov/public-works and click on Broadway Avenue Improvement Project update.

