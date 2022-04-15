Broadway extends mask mandates through May 31, some theaters will ditch vaccine requirement after April

NEW YORK — Mask requirements at Broadway shows will not exit stage left just yet, but some theaters will cut vaccination mandates by the end of this month.

The Broadway League, representing owners and operators of the Great White Way’s 41 theaters, are prolonging the current COVID-19 mask requirements through at least May 31 for all venues, the group announced Friday.

The league also revealed Friday that theaters will have the option not to check for audience members’ vaccination status after April 30.

“Since resuming performances last fall, over five million attendees have seen a Broadway show, and the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority,” Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, said in a statement. “Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated.”

The league advises ticketholders to check with the theater they’re attending a show at for info about vaccine requirements after April.

As for mask rules beyond May 31, any updates will be announced next month.

