Broadway legend Chita Rivera, star of West Side Story and Chicago, dies aged 91

Broadway legend and two-time Tony winner Chita Rivera, best known for originating the role of Anita in the 1957 stage production of West Side Story, has died. She was 91.

Rivera’s death came after a brief illness, her publicist announced on Tuesday morning (30 March).

The triple threat was also known for her starring role as Velma Kelly in the first Broadway production of Chicago in 1975. She later appeared in the 2002 movie adaptation of the musical, led by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger.

Born in 1933 in Washington DC, Rivera was 15 when she was handpicked by a teacher from the School of American Ballet to audition for a spot and scholarship. She was successfully selected.

Following early roles in several Broadway productions, including Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, and Seventh Heaven, she landed the role of Anita in the original Broadway production of West Side Story. Her performance as Anita would go on to make her a Broadway star.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.