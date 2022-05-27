Broadway man facing more than 30 meth-related charges

May 27—A Broadway man was charged Wednesday with multiple methamphetamine-related offenses including trafficking, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Steven Trent Goins, 27, of the 6500 block of McArthur Road, is charged with 16 counts of trafficking methamphetamine by selling, delivering and transporting methamphetamine, according to Maj. Brian Allen.

Goins also is charged with four counts each of possessing methamphetamine with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, selling and delivering methamphetamine, maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Goins was already in custody after he was arrested May 19 on charges of possessing a stolen motor vehicle and a misdemeanor violation of carrying a concealed weapon.

The drug charges were filed as the result of four incidents in which Goins allegedly supplied methamphetamine to an undercover drug officer, Allen said.

Goins remains in the Lee County Jail with bail set at $400,000.