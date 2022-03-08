Broadway Method Academy Could Close After Falling Behind On Rent

FAIRFIELD, CT — A Fairfield-based arts nonprofit is in danger of closing after falling behind on rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadway Method Academy is at risk of losing its space at 1935 Black Rock Turnpike because it owes $125,000 in missed rent from the months the organization was required to fully or partially close due to the pandemic, according to a GoFundMe created by the nonprofit.

During the peak of pandemic restrictions, the academy relied on virtual programs and film productions.

“Still, missed productions and live events left a large gap in BMA’s revenue for 14 long months,” the GoFundMe said. “Despite our efforts to creatively fill this gap, we are left in a tough position.”

Broadway Method Academy was created during the summer of 2014, and has grown from a three-week summer intensive to a program with classes, private lessons and pre-professional performance opportunities. In the past eight years, it has served 5,000 students and mounted more than 20 productions.

Since late February, nearly $25,000 has been contributed through the GoFundMe.

“Musical Theater is a collaborative art form,” the GoFundMe said. “We build community. In our time of need, we are reaching out to this incredible community we have built over the past eight years to help ensure the future of the arts.”

