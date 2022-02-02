Broadway star Claybourne Elder pays it forward with free tickets to his show "Company"

Claybourne Elder, one of the stars in Broadway's hit musical "Company,” recently sat down with Vladimir Duthiers to discuss his mission to give out free tickets to his show as a pay-it-forward after a stranger did the same for him 15 years ago. He reunites with that stranger almost two decades later.

