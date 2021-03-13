Broadway stars vow 'We Will Be Back' in pop-up performance in New York City

  • Performers take part in a pop up Broadway performance in anticipation of Broadway reopening in New York City
  • Performers take part in a pop up Broadway performance in anticipation of Broadway reopening in New York City
  • Performers take part in a pop up Broadway performance in anticipation of Broadway reopening in New York City
  • Performers take part in a pop up Broadway performance in anticipation of Broadway reopening in New York City
  • Performers take part in a pop up Broadway performance in anticipation of Broadway reopening in New York City
1 / 5

Broadway stars vow 'We Will Be Back' in pop-up performance in New York City

Performers take part in a pop up Broadway performance in anticipation of Broadway reopening in New York City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Soren Larson and Alicia Powell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Soren Larson and Alicia Powell

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Theater performers reunited in New York City's Times Square on Friday for a live pop-up show, vowing to return to the stage a year after Broadway drew its curtains due to the pandemic.

The special event featured appearances by singers, dancers and actors including Broadway stars Matthew Broderick, Chita Rivera and Tamara Tunie, who were happy to see friends and perform before an audience again.

A collection of actors performed classic theater hits and an original song, "We Will Be Back," with costumes from Broadway shows "Ain't Too Proud," "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," "Six," "Phantom of the Opera," and "Wicked" also on display.

For Tony award winner Nikki M. James it was a joyous reunion. "It's amazing to see all my friends, to see that we're thriving and to know that we're feeling really hopeful about our ability to bring theater back to New York really, really soon, safely."

Last March the pedestrian numbers in Times Square fell from 365,000 people per day to 35,000 almost overnight, said acting president and chief operating officer of the Times Square Alliance, Tom Harris. Now, he said, the numbers are back up to 100,000 over the last few days.

"Broadway closing down was a tangible symbol of the beginning of this pandemic and how serious it was," Harris said. "The return of Broadway will also mark the end of the pandemic, and all that we have learned from the pandemic."

While it is estimated that theaters will not reopen until September, organizers said the day provided an opportunity to safely and ceremoniously come together on Broadway. The live and in-person special performance represented arts and culture workers, unions, and individuals who comprise the Broadway community.

Broderick, who was in rehearsals for a new production when the shutdown happened, said he felt like "Rip Van Winkle ... waking up from a year of sleep. It's a very, very strange feeling."

"I'm sure, for everybody, for audiences too, it's going to take a while to get back."

(Reporting by Soren Larson, Alicia Powell; Writing by Diane Craft; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Broadway stars vow 'we will be back'

    The special live pop-up event featured appearances by Broadway stars Matthew Broderick, Chita Rivera and Tamara Tunie, who was happy to see people in person."It's so exciting and thrilling. You know, I mean, fortunately, because of technology, I've been able to connect and work via Zoom, but, you know, it's good to be outside that little box and in real life," said Tunie.For Tony winner Nikki M. James the day was like a reunion."It's amazing to see all my friends, to see that we're thriving and to know that we're feeling really hopeful about our ability to bring theater back to New York really, really soon, safely."Actor Matthew Broderick was in the middle of rehearsals for a new production when the shut down happened, he is now scheduled to return to the stage in January.

  • Broadway reunites for pop-up performance 1 year after shutdown

    The theater community is reuniting in Times Square Friday, exactly one year to the day since the Broadway shutdown, for "We Will Be Back," a live pop-up experience and commemoration of Broadway's lost year.

  • 1 year after Broadway dimmed its lights, here’s how 3 performers kept afloat

    While this week marks one year since the World Health Organization deemed the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, it also marks one year for millions of Americans who had to adjust their lives to remote learning and working. In New York City, many Broadway professionals had to pivot to side hustles or find other jobs in order to pay the bills as they waited for the lights on Broadway to shine again. “Most people don’t really see how much there is that goes into what we do for a living in general,” John Kristiansen, president of the Costume Industry Coalition and the lead dress maker at John Kristiansen New York, Inc. “It’s been really week to week trying to figure out what’s going to happen the next week if we’re going to have enough work.”

  • Bringing back Broadway

    ABC News’ Erielle Reshef speaks with Broadway artists banding together to try to raise the curtain one year after theaters went dark.

  • Tape that: Dutch inventor of audio cassette dies at age 94

    Lou Ottens, the Dutch inventor of the cassette tape, the medium of choice for millions of bedroom mix tapes, has died, said Philips, the company where he also helped develop the compact disc. Ottens died Saturday at age 94, Philips confirmed. A structural engineer who trained at the prestigious Technical University in Delft, he joined Philips in 1952 and was head of the Dutch company's product development department when he began work on an alternative for existing tape recorders with their cumbersome large spools of tape.

  • Lights out on Broadway: One year since COVID-19 shutdown

    The Broadway theatre community rallied with a return to Times Square in New York, New York, to mark one year since Broadway shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Singing, dancing on Broadway shutdown anniversary

    Broadway performers put on a show in Times Square on Friday to mark one year since Broadway shows closed amid the pandemic. The theaters are still shuttered with no end in sight. (March 12)

  • A man broke into the Air Force One base and walked aboard a plane unnoticed until his 'mouse ears' cap gave him away

    The trespasser told officials that he came to Joint Andrews Base "because he wanted to see airplanes," an Air Force report said.

  • Experts say Katie Hill's lawsuit against media outlets that published 'revenge porn' probably won't stand in court

    The former Congresswoman says her ex-husband gave nude photos to The Daily Mail and RedState. She says they violate California's "revenge porn" laws.

  • The Latest: Biden urges Americans to 'stick with the rules'

    President Joe Biden is urging Americans to “stick with the rules" as he wraps up his address to the nation on the one-year anniversary of the beginning of coronavirus pandemic. Biden says, “Please, we don’t want to do that again, we’ve made so much progress,” adding, “This is not the time to let up.” Biden spoke for 24 minutes from the East Room of the White House.

  • Stimulus checks are starting to hit Americans' bank accounts this weekend, but some may not be able to access the money right away

    The IRS said it is officially releasing the direct payments on March 17, so it may take a few more days for major banks to clear them.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • A woman in Texas claimed 'police brutality' when she was arrested after repeatedly refusing to wear a mask inside a bank

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott controversially rescinded the state's mask order, though businesses are still able to require customers to wear them.

  • French magazine Charlie Hebdo sparks outrage with a cartoon portraying Meghan Markle as George Floyd with the Queen kneeling on her neck

    The French satirical magazine has been accused of being racist, demeaning, and "pimping George Floyd trauma for profit."

  • French actor strips for culture during Cesar Awards ceremony

    The ceremony announcing the winners of this year’s Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, included a loud cry for culture in the age of the coronavirus, with one actor stripping naked onstage to make a statement about the continued closure of cinemas and theaters. Corinne Masiero came onstage Friday night to present the best costume award wearing a donkey suit and tampons as earrings. “Is that too trash?” Masiero asked the socially distanced audience before removing the donkey costume to reveal what looked like a blood-soaked dress and announcing “I have a last one.”

  • The royal family is back to business as usual, sending a clear message about where their priorities lie after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview

    After Harry and Meghan's interview, Prince William and Kate Middleton promoted mental health in schools, and the Queen celebrated science education.

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" after AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

    Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday. Norway halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday, following a similar move by Denmark. "We do not know if the cases are linked to the vaccine," Sigurd Hortemo, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told a news conference held jointly with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

  • For Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

    As he stood in the Rose Garden celebrating his first big legislative win, President Joe Biden gestured to the White House and said it's a “magnificent building” to live in. Of the eight weekends since Biden took office, he has spent three at his longtime home outside Wilmington, Delaware, including this weekend. Tentative plans for another weekend visit were scrubbed due to Senate action on Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

  • A bride wore a floral wedding dress with a daring cutout that complemented her wife's custom green suit

    Alex wore a Watters wedding gown with a see-through cutout and floral detailing, while Paige sported a custom three-piece tuxedo.