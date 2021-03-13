Broadway stars vow 'We Will Be Back' in pop-up performance in New York City

Performers take part in a pop up Broadway performance in anticipation of Broadway reopening in New York City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Soren Larson and Alicia Powell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Soren Larson and Alicia Powell

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Theater performers reunited in New York City's Times Square on Friday for a live pop-up show, vowing to return to the stage a year after Broadway drew its curtains due to the pandemic.

The special event featured appearances by singers, dancers and actors including Broadway stars Matthew Broderick, Chita Rivera and Tamara Tunie, who were happy to see friends and perform before an audience again.

A collection of actors performed classic theater hits and an original song, "We Will Be Back," with costumes from Broadway shows "Ain't Too Proud," "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," "Six," "Phantom of the Opera," and "Wicked" also on display.

For Tony award winner Nikki M. James it was a joyous reunion. "It's amazing to see all my friends, to see that we're thriving and to know that we're feeling really hopeful about our ability to bring theater back to New York really, really soon, safely."

Last March the pedestrian numbers in Times Square fell from 365,000 people per day to 35,000 almost overnight, said acting president and chief operating officer of the Times Square Alliance, Tom Harris. Now, he said, the numbers are back up to 100,000 over the last few days.

"Broadway closing down was a tangible symbol of the beginning of this pandemic and how serious it was," Harris said. "The return of Broadway will also mark the end of the pandemic, and all that we have learned from the pandemic."

While it is estimated that theaters will not reopen until September, organizers said the day provided an opportunity to safely and ceremoniously come together on Broadway. The live and in-person special performance represented arts and culture workers, unions, and individuals who comprise the Broadway community.

Broderick, who was in rehearsals for a new production when the shutdown happened, said he felt like "Rip Van Winkle ... waking up from a year of sleep. It's a very, very strange feeling."

"I'm sure, for everybody, for audiences too, it's going to take a while to get back."

(Reporting by Soren Larson, Alicia Powell; Writing by Diane Craft; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Broadway stars vow 'we will be back'

    The special live pop-up event featured appearances by Broadway stars Matthew Broderick, Chita Rivera and Tamara Tunie, who was happy to see people in person."It's so exciting and thrilling. You know, I mean, fortunately, because of technology, I've been able to connect and work via Zoom, but, you know, it's good to be outside that little box and in real life," said Tunie.For Tony winner Nikki M. James the day was like a reunion."It's amazing to see all my friends, to see that we're thriving and to know that we're feeling really hopeful about our ability to bring theater back to New York really, really soon, safely."Actor Matthew Broderick was in the middle of rehearsals for a new production when the shut down happened, he is now scheduled to return to the stage in January.

  • 1 year after Broadway dimmed its lights, here’s how 3 performers kept afloat

    While this week marks one year since the World Health Organization deemed the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, it also marks one year for millions of Americans who had to adjust their lives to remote learning and working. In New York City, many Broadway professionals had to pivot to side hustles or find other jobs in order to pay the bills as they waited for the lights on Broadway to shine again. “Most people don’t really see how much there is that goes into what we do for a living in general,” John Kristiansen, president of the Costume Industry Coalition and the lead dress maker at John Kristiansen New York, Inc. “It’s been really week to week trying to figure out what’s going to happen the next week if we’re going to have enough work.”

  • Texas Attorney General sues Austin officials over not lifting mask mandate

    Texas announced the lifting of that restriction - which had made mask wearing compulsory in public buildings and many outdoor spaces to help contain the coronavirus - on Wednesday, along with an end to occupancy curbs on businesses. But the city council in Austin, the state capital, voted to still require masks to be worn.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Broken Up Amid Cheating Rumors

    Multiple sources confirm the wedding is off.

  • London abduction of Sarah Everard sparks global outcry

    The suspected abduction and killing of a 33-year-old London woman has spurred a cascade of concern over women’s safety and an outpouring of grief from the British public.The latest: Wayne Couzens made his first appearance in court on Saturday morning following his Tuesday arrest for the suspected abduction and murder of Sarah Everard, who disappeared on March 3, according to the Metropolitan Police.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The suspect, who was charged Friday, is a U.K. police officer. London Police confirmed that a body found hidden southeast of the capital was Everand's, and have said the investigation remains ongoing.The big picture: The event has "dismayed Britain and revived a painful question: Why are women too often not safe on the streets?" AP writes. "The fate of Sarah Everard is all the more shocking because the suspect charged Friday with abducting and killing her is a U.K. police officer whose job was protecting politicians and diplomats."The murder has sparked outcry across the U.K. and beyond, with women and girls sharing their experiences and fears about personal safety on social media and other mediums. "Everard’s disappearance has shined a light on a double standard that exists: Women are expected to adapt their behavior to reduce personal risk, which in turn fuels a 'victim-blaming culture' and detracts attention from male actions," NBC News writes.What they're saying: "I know that the public feel hurt and angry about what has happened, and those are sentiments that I share personally, and I know my colleagues here at Scotland Yard and across the Met share as well," said Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave, per The Washington Post.Member of Parliament Jess Phillips this week read the names of 118 women aloud who had been murdered last year. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the case, Al Jazeera writes.By the numbers: The United Nations in 2019 reported that 71% of women in the U.K. say they have experienced some form of sexual harassment in public, with the number rising to 86% for women between the ages of 18 and 24.Centre of London, a U.K. think tank, reported in 2019 that "women were nearly twice as likely as men to mention personal safety as a barrier to walking and using public transport."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Former presidents — except Trump — cut ad urging Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19

    All the living former U.S. presidents except Donald Trump have joined together in an ad campaign urging Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 to help end the pandemic.

  • Nigeria student kidnapping near Kaduna army base

    Residents who heard gunfire overnight thought it was a military exercise at the site in Kaduna state.

  • How three strangers and the pandemic gave rise to #FreeBritney

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • Australia's Cormann to lead OECD, climate activists dismayed

    Australia's former finance minister Mathias Cormann on Friday announced he won the race to lead the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), disappointing climate activists who said he has blocked efforts to reduce emissions. Cormann takes over as the OECD enters the final stretch of one of its highest profile missions: steering global talks to rewrite rules for taxing cross border commerce for the first time in a generation. Cormann won a tight race, narrowly beating the Danish politician and former European Union trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom who went into the final vote with broad support from most European countries.

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • Covid pandemic: Biden eyes 4 July as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

    In his first prime-time speech, the US president says he is boosting efforts to vaccinate Americans.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Netflix looks at password-sharing crackdown

    Netflix is testing a new feature to clamp down on password sharing. The world's largest streaming service said on Thursday (March 11) a small number of users will be asked to verify if they share a household with the account holder.It does this by asking for details sent via text message or email - sent directly to the owner. Viewers may delay the verification and keep watching Netflix. But the message may reappear when they return, and they could eventually be required to open a new account to continue streaming. One Netflix spokesperson said this will ensure that people using a certain account have the permission to do so. Netflix's terms of service say users of an account must live in the same household.However, it and other streaming services have declined to broadly crack down on password sharing.Netflix has more than 200 million subscribers globally.It's unclear for now if there are plans for the feature to be implemented more widely.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • A woman in Texas claimed 'police brutality' when she was arrested after repeatedly refusing to wear a mask inside a bank

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott controversially rescinded the state's mask order, though businesses are still able to require customers to wear them.

  • Three health workers who received AstraZeneca vaccine in hospital with "unusual" symptoms, Norway says

    Three health workers in Norway who recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday. Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of that vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark. "We do not know if the cases are linked to the vaccine," Sigurd Hortemo, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told a news conference held jointly with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

  • For Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

    As he stood in the Rose Garden celebrating his first big legislative win, President Joe Biden gestured to the White House and said it's a “magnificent building” to live in. Of the eight weekends since Biden took office, he has spent three at his longtime home outside Wilmington, Delaware, including this weekend. Tentative plans for another weekend visit were scrubbed due to Senate action on Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

  • A bride wore a floral wedding dress with a daring cutout that complemented her wife's custom green suit

    Alex wore a Watters wedding gown with a see-through cutout and floral detailing, while Paige sported a custom three-piece tuxedo.

  • TikTokers filled their garbage disposal with ice and dish soap to clean it, and the hack has a professional cleaner's seal of approval

    Brad Royce, who renovates houses and shared this cleaning hack on TikTok, told Insider it's a cost-effective way to look after your garbage disposal.

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.