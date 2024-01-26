Broadway Theatre League of Utica to use NYSCA grant for educational, youth programming

The Broadway Theatre League of Utica announced Monday it had received a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), which the organization will use to support their youth and educational programming.

Carrie Logalbo-Klepadlo, the League’s director of development and communications, said while the national touring productions of Broadway shows that the League brings in are important, the League is ultimately not about ticket sales and profit.

It is a nonprofit with the goal of providing educational opportunities to local youth.

The organization is experiencing a period of rapid growth with programs such as Students on Broadway and the Youth Ambassador Program, both of which allow Mohawk Valley students to experience and learn about theater.

A school bus transporting Students on Broadway participants pulls up in front of the Stanley Theatre.

The $40,000 grant from NYSCA provides crucial funding to support these efforts.

“All of our programming has something to do with an educational value or a lesson to be learned,” Logalbo-Klepadlo said. “Now, with all of these programs coming into place, Broadway Utica is focusing a lot on yes, the theater, but also the education.”

NYSCA chairperson Katherine Nicholls expressed the council’s pride in assisting New York State arts organizations with their goals.

“Thanks to the unwavering support of Gov. [Kathy] Hochul and our Legislature, NYSCA is so proud to support the work of organizations and artists from all across New York,” Nicholls said in a statement.

“Spanning the entire breadth of the arts and culture sector – from world-renowned performers to after-school programs, from long established museums to community arts collectives – these organizations and artists together are a powerful driver of health, tourism, economy and education for our residents and visitors. On behalf of Council and staff, congratulations to Broadway Utica and thank you for your perseverance, your creativity and your tireless service to New York State.”

An actor from the 2023 national tour of "Dear Evan Hansen" taught an acting masterclass to Students on Broadway participants.

A theatrical education

Students on Broadway provides tickets at low or no cost to local students of all ages to touring Broadway shows, which are mounted at the Stanley Theatre. These children also have access to workshops and master classes taught by touring cast and crew members.

Last year, a cast member from the tour of Tony-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen" taught an acting masterclass.

The League generally relies on community support from individuals and organizations to offset the costs of providing these experiences for students, and the NYSAC grant will go a long way towards those costs.

“The theater is a place with no boundaries, full of acceptance, powerful messaging and hope,” Logalbo-Klepadlo said. “We believe every child in our city and the surrounding communities should have the opportunity to experience theater and all it has to offer.”

While Students on Broadway is open to all ages, the Youth Ambassador Program is specifically for high school juniors and seniors who are interested in any and all aspects of theater. These students attend every show in the League’s season (upcoming productions include Tony award winners “Shrek the Musical” and “The Cher Show: A New Musical” in February).

The Youth Ambassadors connect with cast and crew members, help with the League’s fundraising and marketing efforts and are eligible to apply for a college scholarship. Over 30 Mohawk Valley teens are currently enrolled in the program.

Logalbo-Klepadlo said that the League’s youth programming aims to introduce students to the multiple facets of theater, from actors to electricians to instrumentalists in the pit orchestra.

“We try to be very diverse and pick different roles,” Logalbo-Klepadlo said. “We have them come in and do a pre-talk before the show with the Youth Ambassadors. They interact with the kids, who have the chance to ask questions about each different side of the theater. It’s not just song and dance – we expose them to all sides of theater.”

Students on Broadway participants learn choreography from the national touring production of "Annie."

Techonomic impact

One unique aspect of the Broadway Theatre League of Utica is that some of the national touring productions it brings in hold their tech and dress rehearsals in the Stanley Theatre. “Shrek: The Musical” will be one such show.

A tech rehearsal focuses on preparing the technical elements of a show, such as lighting and sets. These productions then kick off their national tours right here in Utica.

Logalbo-Klepadlo said that not only do these rehearsals create opportunities for students to learn more about different aspects of theater, but that having the cast and crew in town for two weeks before the production commences is a major contributor to the local economy. Last year, the companies contributed over $750,000 to the area.

“They’re coming into our town, where they’re eating at our restaurants, they’re staying in our hotels, they’re reading our newspapers and listening to our radio stations,” Logalbo-Klepadlo said. “They hire local labor and union workers, so that’s creating jobs. They come in and become a part of downtown Utica, and the economic impact is outstanding.”

In announcing the NYSCA grant, Hochul also touted the positive economic benefits of the arts.

“Research confirms what we’ve always known here in New York: arts and culture are a powerhouse, with a staggering return on investment for our economy and our communities,” Hochul said in a statement. “Nonprofit arts and culture organizations and their audiences generated $151.7 billion in economic activity nationwide in 2022, and New York’s unparalleled arts and culture sector is leading the way to benefit our residents, our students and our visitors every day. I commend these grantees on their achievements and look forward to their contributions in the coming year."

Logalbo-Klepadlo said the League is thrilled to be awarded the grant. The organization strives to continue to provide students of all backgrounds with access to the magic of theater.

“We are moving so fast in this direction,” Logalbo-Klepadlo said. “We are so excited about the outcomes that we have had in the past with all of these youth programs. So we’re so relieved and happy that we can at least extend them another year and keep these programs growing, and really share our mission with the community and show them what we’re doing.”

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Broadway Theatre League of Utica receives $40K NYSCA grant