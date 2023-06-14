Broadwind board re-elected, ending activist effort by a unknown Milwaukee fund for now

Shareholders of wind turbine company Broadwind, Inc. have rejected an attempt by a Milwaukee investment group to change the company’s board.

In May, shareholders voted overwhelmingly to reelect all seven of its incumbent board members. The vote came after an effort by WM Argyle Funds to persuade shareholders to vote for its nominees.

In a statement Broadwind, based in Cicero, Ill., thanked the shareholders for their support.

“During our campaign-related engagement with the investment community, we received both positive feedback on the significant commercial and operational achievements delivered by the leadership team, together with constructive insights that will serve to drive continuous improvement in the years ahead,” the company stated.

“Looking ahead, we remain highly focused on supporting the execution of our strategic plan, while continuing to maximize value creation for our stockholders, consistent with our fiduciary duties.”

Milwaukee-based WM Argyle Fund was formed specifically to have a dialogue with the company and possibly elect its own candidates to the board.

The fund owns roughly 1% of the company and invested $1.2 million into Broadwind.

Ryan Bogenschneider, CEO of WM Argyle Fund and one of the unsuccessful candidates, said the fund started the campaign to give shareholders a “choice.”

“The pressure is really on the company to perform,” Bogenschneider said. “Clearly, we raised the profile of the company and I think the board and management know the expectations are probably greater than before. And we hope they are successful.”

Bogenschneider said he was “a little bit” surprised by the results but is “optimistic with the company and its prospects.”

“We have goals of making sure the board refreshed itself and they did nominate two directors since we started talking to them, so they do have some fresh blood on (the board),” Bogenschneider said. “Obviously we felt more was needed.”

$175 million project includes works in Manitowoc

The takeover effort came after Broadwind announced in January it received an order worth $175 million over the next two years from “a leading global wind turbine manufacturer." Broadwind has not identified the customer.

Eric Blashford, president and CEO of Broadwind, called the turbine order “transformational.”

The tower order is expected to be completed at Broadwind's Manitowoc and Abilene, Texas facilities. In 2021, the Manitowoc facility built a giant crane at the harbor to be able to lift loads up to 140 tons for the U.S. Navy.

“Importantly, this new order will more than double our current total backlog, when compared to the backlog level reported at the end of the third quarter 2022,” Blashford said. “Further, when adding in the benefit of the advanced manufacturing credit afforded by the (Inflation Reduction Act), this order will carry a favorable margin profile, one supportive of our strategic focus on profitable growth.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Broadwind board re-elected, ending activist effort by Milwaukee fund