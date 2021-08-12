Broady, Georgia DAs look for a way out of COVID crime surge

Aug. 12—SANDY SPRINGS — Gathered in the bottom floor of a strip mall off Roswell Road, some of Georgia's most prominent prosecutors brainstormed Thursday over a way out of the crime surge they say is gripping the state.

From Cobb to Columbus, and Atlanta to Savannah, the district attorneys of the state's most populous areas agreed they've faced an overwhelming spike in crime since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. The words "non-stop," "overwhelmed," and "back to back" ping-ponged around the room for over an hour.

Thus was the tone of an inaugural meeting of an "urban district attorney's" coalition, a "brain trust" as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis called it. Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady has been tapped as the group's vice-chair.

Broady told the MDJ he was recruited through a series of conversations with fellow prosecutors, who found themselves facing similar predicaments: rising homicides, gang activity, and domestic violence.

While Cobb has not faced near the rise in crime (or the ensuing political firestorm) as neighboring Atlanta, Broady said he was hesitant to pin the big city as the root of the problem.

"We have seen some of that," Broady said of crime spilling over to the suburbs from the city proper. "We still do have problems in Cobb County that need to be addressed, so I'm not going to put the blame on our southern neighbors ... we have to do the things that we need to do to make sure we bring some equality (and) equity in our economic system in Cobb County."

In April, Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox said the county had recently joined its metro Atlanta counterparts and become a "destination" for warring, small-time criminals like those responsible for the March shooting at Cumberland Mall.

Being the group's first sit-down, the discussion focused largely on delegating and selecting committees to focus on various problem areas. Among those were youth violence, diversionary programs, and "conviction integrity" — ensuring past cases have been properly handled and that innocent people are not unjustly serving time.

That last point was flagged by Broady as a personal priority. Discussion also centered around how district attorneys can persuade their respective county commissions to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act — the federal stimulus package passed earlier this year — to address their respective offices' needs.

The hundreds of millions in aid which has flowed to Georgia locales comes with strings attached to ensure they spend the funds on pandemic relief. Broady, who pushed the Cobb Board of Commissioners earlier this year to fill staffing needs in his office, said the key to securing funds was demonstrating the link between COVID-19 and criminal justice.

"One of the things you heard today is couching those requests in the fact of COVID relief," Broady said. "With COVID, there's been a spike in domestic violence. Even the murders throughout the metro counties, 38% of those are in homes. We have to address that issue."

Speaking after the meeting, Willis said one of her reasons for getting the group together was some inspiration she found in Cobb's diversionary programs and accountability courts — something, she added, that surprised her.

"We realized that in Fulton, they did not have diversion prior to indictment. So I was surprised — you think Cobb is a more conservative county — that they ... already had (that) program," Willis said, name-checking the county's veterans courts as another enviable program.

"You have to give credit where credit is due," she said.