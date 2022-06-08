Broady to seek death penalty in Pinetree Country Club slayings

Jun. 8—Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady said Tuesday his office intends to seek the death penalty in the July 2021 killing of three men at Kennesaw's Pinetree Country Club.

Broady told the MDJ his office has not filed a formal notice yet, but "(w)e will file written notice at the appropriate time in accordance with the Unified Appeal Procedure."

Bryan Anthony Rhoden and Justin Caleb Pruitt are two of the three defendants charged with the killings in an 18-count indictment last month. Rhoden and Pruitt are accused of binding Paul Pierson, 76, of Kansas, and Henry Valdez, 46, of California, with duct tape and zip ties in Jonesboro and forcing them into a pickup truck.

Rhoden then drove the men to the Cobb golf course, where he shot them, investigators allege.

Gene Siller, Pinetree's golf pro and the third victim, is believed to have been killed because he came upon an active crime when he went to investigate a truck on the course.

Meanwhile, a third defendant, Taylor Nicole Cameron, is accused of retrieving the gun used in the killings from near the golf course at Rhoden's request.

The case was previously assigned to Cobb Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs, but must be randomly reassigned in a death penalty case. Chief Superior Court Judge Rob Leonard will do so Wednesday morning and Broady said his office will file its notice of intent after the case has been reassigned.

For his part, Rhoden's Instagram account posted a message Tuesday saying the accusations against him were "blatant and utter attempts to assassinate, defamate, and deplete my character and that of others.

"In my absence, I ask that the people keep an open mind as to what led to the unfortunate turn of events and who is responsible," he added, in the first post on the account since last year.

Rhoden has been held at the Cobb jail since he was arrested days after the killings. The Cobb Sheriff's office said inmates are not granted access to smart phones or the internet.

Bruce Harvey, Rhoden's attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment before press time.