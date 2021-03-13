Brock appears in court for evidentiary hearing

Mar. 13—WHITLEY COUNTY — After technical issues prevented the court from continuing with a hearing Monday morning via Zoom, a Corbin man currently facing four counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence appeared in-person before Judge Dan Ballou alongside his attorneys for an evidentiary hearing Tuesday morning.

Paul Brock, 40, had a motion filed on his behalf by his attorney, Andrea Kendall, to have the indictment against him dismissed. Kendall says the Corbin Police Department had failed to collect evidence pertinent to Brock's case.

On Tuesday, Kendall began questioning CPD Detective Coy Wilson on the happenings of Feb. 17, 2018, the day on which Mary Jackson, 74, and her pregnant granddaughter, Tiffany Byers, 33, were found shot to death at an Ellison Street residence in Corbin.

The evidence Kendall referred to was later reveled to be the white T-shirt worn by Justin Collins, the younger brother of one of the victims in the case, who was at the residence on the night of the incident and who called 911.

Det. Wilson summarized his conversation with Collins on the night of the incident, which initially took place on the back porch of the residence. Wilson recalled Collins telling him that he was in his bedroom on that night and he heard someone had entered the home and had a conversation with Byers. Collins then heard a loud noise similar to a firecracker and heard his sister say "Paul, you shot me." According to Wilson, Collins then escaped the residence via his bedroom window, ran to a neighbor's home and called 911.

Wilson said on the night of the incident it had been raining, which was corroborated by photographs entered into evidence by Kendall. Kendall asked the detective how high Collins' bedroom window was from the ground. Wilson admitted that he hadn't measured the distance, but that if he had to estimate, he would assume around 6 feet.

Later, Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling questioned Wilson on whether he was able to walk on the mud and whether it splashed on his clothing as he did. Wilson responded that he was able to and that the mud hadn't splashed around.

"The reason I ask that is that the defense has speculated that there should have been mud on Justin Collins' clothing," Bowling explained. "So everybody you witnessed around this area traveled the same path as Justin Collins, they also didn't have mud on their person either, is that correct?" Bowling questioned, at which point Wilson responded he was correct.

Through Bowling's questioning, Wilson also confirmed that he had not witnessed any mud or blood on Collins' shirt. He also confirmed that there was little evidence to support the idea that Collins had changed his clothing, saying multiple officers were on scene and that they would not have allowed him to go back into the residence and change his clothes.

Later, Bowling added to this saying, "The entire scene was searched. Multiple items of clothing were taken, there was never a shirt found inside the residence that had mud and blood on it."

Bowling said that a lot of clothing had been gathered as evidence in the case, a lot of which was clothing, most of which belonged to the defendant.

"Was there blood, or what appeared to be blood on a lot of physical evidence that was collected in regards to the defendant," Bowling asked. Wilson confirmed there was.

The defense also raised concerns regarding a gunshot residue test Wilson had performed on Collins during the night of the incident. Wilson confirmed that a very small, minute amount of residue had been found on at least one of Collins' hands. Wilson said that Collin's bedroom window was too high from the ground for him to climb back through, and that he was locked out of the house. Therefore, he broke a window on the backdoor of the home to regain access. Wilson said he was told that the small amount of residue on Collins' hand could have been deposited as a result of him touching a doorknob, furniture, or other surfaces in the home.

The defense argued that because the shirt Collins was wearing hadn't been collected as evidence, Brock's rights to due process had been violated and as a result either the indictment against him or the possibility of the death penalty being charged against him should be dismissed.

Bowling later responded saying that the defense was muddying the waters and confusing due process.

"What they're confusing due process with is the right to confront and cross-examine witnesses," Bowling said. "The defendant is free to confront and cross-examine every single witness and ask why they didn't collect this t-shirt?"

In the end, Judge Ballou ordered both sides to submit briefs of their argument. He said he would examine both and make a determination on the defenses' claims in early April.

"I think it's another day that we successfully proven this was a good investigation and that everything is constitutionally fair, everything's constitutionally sound," Bowling told the Times-Tribune following the hearing Tuesday. "We like our case and we're eager to present it to a jury."

The two sides are due back in court this coming Monday for an additional hearing after Kendall previously filed a motion concerning video footage obtained by the Corbin Police Department.

Brock is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $1 million cash bond.