Brock Purdy: San Francisco 49er's 'Mr Irrelevant' looking to win the Super Bowl

As the author of the “Meg” series of novels that spawned two shark-horror blockbusters grossing more than $1 billion combined, it is fair to say that, on so many levels, Steve Alten has a rich imagination.

And although the latest of his plots - that will soon go into Hollywood production - does not feature a 75-foot prehistoric Jaws or a 100-foot overly-touchy octopus, “Mr Irrelevant” still must have stretched incredulity when the Philadelphian sat down to write it a decade ago.

The script tells the story of a misfiring college quarterback who, after a coach accidentally notices his potential, is the very last pick in the NFL draft - the annual afterthought who since the 1970s has been known as “Mr Irrelevant”.

From this lowly position - the shoulder-padded version of Mr Cellophane from the musical ‘Chicago’ - the overlooked outsider fights against the odds and the stigma to attain his destiny and so become a gridiron superstar.

Not quite a giant cephalopod who has been laying low in the Mariana Trench for two million years. But impossible, right?

Well, no. Because here in Sin City on Sunday - as Las Vegas hosts its first Super Bowl - Brock Purdy can reemphasise that reality can match fiction in its own game. Just two years after being left hanging, the Phoenix phenomenon can rise from the ashes to become the indisputably relevant “Mr Irrelevant”’.

“I hope Brock does it and, even though I’m a [Philadelphia] Eagles fan, that San Francisco do beat Kansas [City Chiefs] and win the Super Bowl,” Alten told Telegraph Sport. “When I first started thinking about the ‘Mr Irrelevant’ concept as a film, I wanted it to be a tale of perseverance and second chances. Brock is all that and more. He’s a terrific story.”

Purdy’s tale is a genuine one-off. And even the former ‘Mr Irrelevant’ who, in fact, would make Purdy’s triumph a ‘two-off’, confirms so.

Ryan Succop was the final pick in the 2009 draft when with the 256th selection, Kansas brought him on board as a kicker. A dozen years later, Succop - by then a teammate of Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - became the first of that humble brotherhood to win a Super Bowl as a starter (in 2002 Marty Moore, a linebacker with New England, won a Super Bowl ring but was injured for the final).

It was a remarkable journey for Succop, a prolific striker of the ball who almost chose the ‘soccer’ route instead. But when tracked down to his family home in Nashville on Friday - two years in retirement - he was more than happy to give the fantastical floor to Purdy.

“To get this far as a quarterback is a fabulous thing, it really is,” Succop said. “The way the college system is and with all the analysis in the NFL, it’s come such a way forwards that they identify who will be the star players a long way out. And the quarter-backs are the main stars, aren’t they? Obviously, it would be amazing for Brock to win, but it would also be great for the whole notion and lesson of ‘Mr Irrelevant’.”

Purdy hugs girlfriend Jenna Brandt after the 49ers won the NFC Championship Game against Detroit Lions - Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

In truth, when Succop earned the moniker he was not so sure it was that huge an honour. With his surname - pronounced ‘suck up” - he was instant columnist fodder and he is quoted from the time as saying: “Look, I didn’t choose to be Mr Irrelevant - it just worked out that way. I’m trying not to get caught up in it.”

Except the tag endured. Sticking like mud - glorious mud. By then, the nickname was firmly part of the US lexicon, gaining more and more popularity since Paul Salata dreamed up the term in 1976.

The wide-receiver - who became an actor and then a sewer contractor, but who, through it all, remained a raconteur - never intended it as a slur. Anything but. Here was his salute to those who would not be immediately fitted with a pedestal under their cleats . It was for the grafters who did not have to accept they were merely the number-fillers.

Succop, for one, enjoyed a 14-year career of celebrating being the dark horse. “America, and sports fans all over, love an underdog,” Succop said. “One hundred percent, the ‘Mr Irrelevant’ thing is what this country’s all about. Of being ranked right down there but then taking the opportunity and working hard enough to reach the top.

“I have won a Super Bowl but still now, a decade and a half on from the draft, people still ask me about ‘Mr Irrelevant’. It’s a big, big thing, it resonates with the public and with Brock, doubly so. I played against Brock when he was just starting out a few seasons ago and I was in my last campaign and we had a chat, because of the ‘Mr Irrelevant’ connection. It’s something to be proud of.”

Brock Purdy will have neutrals on his side as the Superbowl's underdog story - AP/Mark J. Terrill

Indeed it is. When Purdy was chosen in 2022 - just as the cleaners were arriving and the bins were being emptied - he was the 262nd pick. If it sounds like the then 22-year-old was the double left-footed kid left in the line who neither school captain wanted, then that is plainly 10 downs from the truth.

The figure is never revealed but there are approximately 17,000 up in the draft each time. So the chosen are in roughly the one to two percent. To pity Mr Irrelevant is tantamount to extending sympathy to those who ‘only’ collect a seven-figure sum on EuroMillions. If anything shows that Americans do, indeed, ‘get’ irony, then it is Salata’s brainchild.

He died aged 94 in 2021, but his legacy is assured. There is a “Mr Irrelevant Week’ in California straight after each draft. The last guy on the dancefloor is whisked off to beautiful Newport Beach where he is handed a spoof trophy of the Heisman Trophy, college gridiron’s biggest award - the ‘Lowsman Trophy’.

There follows a parade, a visit to Disneyland and for Moore there were nine holes on a golf course where he was pelted with water balloons from local schoolchildren as he played. The message is inspiring: everything is possible from here, but have fun.

Of course, that now sounds a quaint anachronism. High School QBs, never mind college playmakers, are signed on contracts worth potentially millions of dollars. But that is exactly what makes Purdy so special, as well as such an improbable and well-timed antidote to the Travis-Taylor celebrity love-in gripping this city.

No doubt, Taylor Swift encapsulates the magic of sweet-songed endeavour and talent - and her beau, Chiefs tightend Travis Kelce, is the epitome of sporting power and grace. But deeper down, to the granular in the helmets, when the hype turns to hope and the practicalities become clear, Purdy can be Sunday’s living bequeathing sense of the American dream.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes is one of the superstars of the sport - AP/Charlie Riedel

‌Purdy is palpably not Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ wonderman. Neither does he intend to be and although Purdy came into the pro game so recently - as not only a rank outsider, but the worst-ranked outsider - here, in Vegas of all places, he can turn the fame game on its head.

Purdy signed for the 49es as third-choice QB. Through circumstance, Purdy stepped forward. He has quietly taken centre stage and barely received a standing ovation as the 49ers have reprised past glories. Ridiculously, Purdy has stayed nerdy.

“Brock is an incredible team player, someone who doesn’t like to talk about himself, but only about the team,” Succop said. “He’s so unselfish, even when the spotlight is all on him. I’ve heard people insult him by saying he is only a ‘game manager’ as a quarterback. Seriously? People need to wake up and watch the film and really see what he’s doing out there.

“This Super Bowl is their chance. See how good he is. He has made the most of what he’s got, which is plenty. He has taken what some might see as a negative and turned it into a positive and will inspire people as he does so. He is a true American sporting hero. Brock sums it all up.”