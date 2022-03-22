Brock takes the stand in murder trial

Mar. 22—WILLIAMSBURG — Paul Brock, who is facing three counts of murder and one count of first-degree fetal homicide, took the stand at his murder trial on Monday. This is the beginning of the second week of testimony to be heard in the case. The jury selection for the trial started on March 1.

Brock, 41, who is also charged with tampering with physical evidence, is accused of killing Mary Jackson, 74, her pregnant granddaughter, Tiffany Myers, 33, and Myers' husband, Aaron Byers, 45. The bodies of Jackson and Myers were found at their Ellison Street residence in February 2018. It was determined that they had been shot to death. Byers' body was found days later in a shallow grave in a wooded area owned by Brock off Corinth Cemetery Road.

On Monday, testimony began with the prosecution questioning Kentucky State Police Forensic Scientist Specialist Megan May who did the blood testing and DNA analysis of evidence in this particular case.

May tested the fingernail clippings from Jackson, Byers and Myers, as well as items from inside Brock's truck and clothing items Brock was wearing during the incident. Traces of Byers' DNA was found on various items found inside Brock's truck and on the sweatpants and shoes worn by Brock while the fingernail clippings from Jackson's left hand indicated a male's DNA was present and was sent for further testing.

Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling asked that May explain the process for blood testing and DNA analysis and what her findings in the case were, as well as what touch or transfer DNA are and how a person's DNA can be found on other objects and/or persons.

Following May's testimony, jurors heard from Kentucky State Police Forensics Laboratory Supervisor Whitney Collins who performed YSTR analysis in this particular case on Jackson's left hand fingernail clippings, which were sent for further testing after male DNA was discovered. Collins said that testing found that the DNA found on the left-hand fingernail clippings of Jackson indicated that it was that of Byers or a paternal relative of Byers. The DNA did not, however, match that of Brock's, according to Collins' report.

Story continues

Brock was the third person to take the stand on Monday. Brock began by discussing his family and the two car accidents Brock was involved in in 2004 and in 2014. Brock went on to say his second wreck in 2014 "crippled" him and the injuries he sustained left him unable to work.

"At the time, I was ashamed of myself," Brock said of not being able to provide for his family, which led to Brock eventually selling his pain medication and his relationship with Byers. Brock said he met Myers and Jackson through his relationship with Byers.

On the day of the incident, Brock said he and Byers had planned to drive to Richmond to purchase pain medication as they had done several times before. He said he stopped to talk to Jackson before hearing arguing between Myers and Byers.

Once the two made it back to Corbin, Brock said he dropped Byers off at GameStop because Michael Christie — an earlier witness who testified in the trial — was not at home, then went back to the home of Jackson to "kill time" while they waited on Christie. Back at Jackson's home, Brock said that Myers and Byers began arguing and Brock announced that he was leaving to which Byers asked that Brock wait on him.

Once outside, Brock said that Byers and Myers continued fighting and Brock said he saw Myers throw an object at Byers and then the two go back inside while Brock got in his truck and smoked a joint while listening to the stereo.

Five or 10 minutes later, Brock said Byers came outside and got into the truck and they left Jackson's residence. Eventually, Brock said that Byers began crying and "negotiating" with Brock to get him to take him to Richmond to which Brock said no and pulled off onto the side of the road and a fight ensued between the two as Brock told Byers to get out of his truck.

Brock said that Byers then reached inside his hoodie pocket and pulled a gun out and Brock reacted by grabbing it from Byers and shooting him. Brock said he only remembered shooting Byers twice but his body was found with four gunshot wounds.

"I was scared—that's not a good enough word, I was horrified," Brock said of that moment.

Brock said he doesn't remember anything else until he was "five or six miles down the road" when he got to some property he owned on Corinth Cemetery Road where he left Byers' body overnight and admitted to taking several Xanax before going home, as well as visiting his mother's home and Christie's home.

Brock said the following day he was picked up by the Corbin Police Department where he was brought in for questioning about the death of Jackson and Myers and the location of Byers. Following questioning, Brock returned home and began pouring bleach inside his truck, as well as returned to the body of Byers' to bury it in a shallow grave.

During cross-examination, the prosecution began by questioning the things Brock had told the Corbin Police Department during questioning including telling the police that Byers was still alive "somewhere between here and Richmond" and that Byers was at a hotel off Exit 29 in Corbin after Brock had already shot him. Brock also admitted to lying to police when he said he had an affair with Myers and when Brock told police that Byers told him he would kill Myers for "continuing to do drugs" and hurting her unborn child.

"I would've told them anything if I thought it would get me home," Brock said.

Bowling questioned how it was possible that Byers used a six-shot revolver to kill Myers, who was found with three gunshot wounds, and Jackson, who was shot once, when Byers was also found with four gunshot wounds for a total of eight shots fired and Brock never testified to seeing Byers reload the gun.

The trial will continue at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

THURSDAY TESTIMONY

On Thursday, the prosecution called Corbin Police Department Detective Coy Wilson to testify about his investigation. He had interviewed Myers' brother Justin Collins on the day of the shooting.

Wilson had shown Collins photos of people who were named Paul because Collins said the voice of the man he heard in the house before the shooting was that of a man he knew was named Paul.

Collins picked out one photo of Paul Brock that he said looked like the man who had been acquaintances with his sister Myers and Byers. However, when Wilson showed Collins pictures of Brock on Brock's Facebook page, Collins did not say that was the man.

After Brock voluntarily came in for police questioning the morning after the shootings, Wilson sent a picture of Brock to Collins who responded that was 100 percent the man that did it.

During his testimony on Thursday, Wilson showed some of the evidence he collected from Brock's pickup truck. It included a mechanical winch, a rope, and a brown/tan piece of cloth that he believed to be part of Byers' pants. Wilson also had Byers' pants and showed how the cloth fit into the hole found in Byers' pants.

Commonwealth Attorney Bowling played a 37-minute long security cam footage from a business located down the street from the Ellison Street residence. The footage showed Brock's truck with a lampshade in the bed — which had been noted in previous testimony as being an item that stood out. The truck can be seen going by the business towards the residence at 3:37 p.m. and then going away from the residence at 4:14 p.m.

The dispatch log shows 911 was called about the shootings at 4:23 p.m.

The defense attorneys noted that from 4:14 p.m. to 4:23 p.m. the security cam footage doesn't show who came and went down that street as the police did not gather that video.

During Wilson's testimony, the almost 2-hour long interview between Wilson and Brock was played for the jury. Brock was brought back in later in the day after his first interview with Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick for that interview with Wilson.

Brock told Wilson he didn't know "jack squat" about the shooting.

Brock had told Hedrick in the first interview that he did not know Myers, but he told Wilson he had known Myers for about four months and he knew Byers for six months. Brock said Byers and Myers fought a lot. Wilson said he did not recall any other injuries on Myers' body other than the gunshot.

Brock also said Myers had told him first that she was pregnant.

Wilson also noted Brock said in the interview that he would not know where anything was in the house to steal it. Wilson said he had not released or told Brock that all the rooms except Collins' room were ransacked.

In the interview, Wilson asked about some of the defects on Brock's vehicles he had noticed. There was mud on a car in the driveway and Brock said his grandson had done that. Brock's truck smelled strongly of bleach and Brock said he used that to get rid of the smell of spilled milk. The passenger side back window was busted out and Brock said his grandson had hit it with a tee-ball.

Later in the interview, Brock told Wilson Byers had been by Brock's house with a gun every day since the murders, which had occurred the day before.

Brock said Byers was upset with Myers because she was pregnant and using drugs.

Brock also said in the interview that he learned about the shootings of the two women from the newspaper, but then said police had told him.

Throughout the interview, Brock seemed to be in pain, specifically having pain in his back, as he shifted, grunted, and got up to walk around in some instances.

Thursday's testimony was written by Editor Erin Cox.