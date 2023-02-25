Brockhaus Technologies (ETR:BKHT) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Brockhaus Technologies (ETR:BKHT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Brockhaus Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = €24m ÷ (€649m - €55m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Brockhaus Technologies has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 8.2%.

View our latest analysis for Brockhaus Technologies

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Brockhaus Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Brockhaus Technologies Tell Us?

Brockhaus Technologies has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 4.1% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Brockhaus Technologies is utilizing 6,059% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Brockhaus Technologies has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 15% return over the last year. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Brockhaus Technologies can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Brockhaus Technologies does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here