Brockport man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist on Genesee Street

UPDATE (Dec. 1, 2021): A Brockport man was apprehended Tuesday in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed one motorcyclist and injured a second, according to Rochester police.

Rick Lilly, 37, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, a felony, in connection with the Aug. 4 crash, said Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino. Additional charges may be considered by a Monroe County grand jury at a later date.

Lilly was apprehended Tuesday without incident by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. He is scheduled to be arraigned in City Court on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE (Aug. 6, 2021): Rochester police identified the motorcyclist killed on Genesee Street as MacMichael Conner, 20, of Rochester.

ORIGINAL (Aug. 4, 2021): One motorcyclist was killed and a second was injured early Wednesday morning in southwest Rochester.

Lt., Michael Perkowski of the Rochester Police Department said that it appeared that two motorcycles were southbound on Genesee Street, near Frost Avenue, when each rider lost control and were thrown from their motorcycles around 1 a.m.

One of the two riders was then struck by a northbound vehicle and was dragged about 300 feet before becoming dislodged from the involved vehicle, Perkowski said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and was not identified by police, pending family notification.

The driver of the involved northbound vehicle fled before emergency responders arrived at the scene, according to police.

The second motorcyclist, Malcom Henry, 30, of Rochester, suffered a head injury and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Perkowski said. Henry was charged with driving while intoxicated and is expected to answer the charge in City Court at a later date.

Genesee Street closed for more than five hours overnight between Dr. Samuel McCree Way and Arnett Boulevard as police investigate at the scene. The road reopened by 6:30 a.m.

Police are searching for the involved vehicle and are asking anyone with information to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or Crime Stoppers at (585)423-9300.

