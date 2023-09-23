Brockton 15-year-old shot and killed, 17-year-old in custody on gun charge

BROCKTON — A 15-year-old Brockton boy was shot and killed on Friday afternoon, authorities say.

The fatal shooting took place at 3:23 p.m. at 131 Lynn Road, according to the office of Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, the DA's office said.

State police and Brockton Police are continuing to investigate.

WCVB interviewed the victim's mother, who identified the 15-year-old. The Enterprise has not independently confirmed his name.

Lynn Road is a residential street of single-family homes on the North Side.

@MassStatePolice @brocktonpolice are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15 year-old male that occurred yesterday at 3:23 pm at 131 Lynn Road in Brockton. A 17 year-old male has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm. The investigation is active and ongoing. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) September 23, 2023

