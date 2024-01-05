Brockton braces for weekend weather, but will it be rain or snow?

BROCKTON — A significant winter storm is forecast to hit Southeastern Massachusetts Saturday night into Sunday afternoon, with heavy wet snow likely for much of the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) wrote in a forecast discussion Friday at noon.

“We’re fairly certain the rain/snow line will be near the I-95 corridor, with heavier snow west of that line,” said NWS Meteorologist Rob Megnia.

However, there remains uncertainty in the exact track and intensity of the winter storm, the NWS wrote. “In areas east of the I-95, snow totals are less certain and will depend on where the rain/snow line sets up,” the NWS in Boston wrote in a post on Facebook.

While Brockton lies east of the I-95 corridor, the city still has a good chance of getting its first big storm. According to Megnia, there’s a 60% chance of snowfall exceeding six inches in Brockton.

Norfolk County, which includes the city of Stoughton, and Bristol County, which includes the cities of Easton and Raynham, are currently under a winter storm watch in effect from Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night, with total snow accumulations of four to seven inches possible and wind gusts as high as 40 mph, according to an urgent NWS winter weather message published at 2:53 a.m. Friday morning. “Travel could be very difficult and snow loading from heavy wet snow may lead to power outages,” they wrote.

However, Plymouth County, which includes the cities of Brockton, Bridgewater, West Bridgewater, and East Bridgewater, is currently not under a winter storm watch as of noon on Friday.

According to a storm timeline released by the NWS, the snow or rain will begin late Saturday evening, becoming heavier by midnight, and will peak overnight. Periods of snow and flash freeze will affect eastern Massachusetts through Sunday afternoon.

