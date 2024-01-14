Brockton businesses facing fines; BHS students cause havoc: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − Seven Brockton businesses are facing fines and a three-day loss of tobacco sales for allegedly recently selling products to a 16-year-old. Commissioner of Buildings James Plouffe said that an agent of the Massachusetts Officers Health Association performed a tobacco sale sting at 50 businesses in Brockton on Nov. 7.

Brockton High's principal said some students were leaving school and heading over to local businesses. What's the impact? We asked the businesses.

In Bridgewater, a five-year-old passenger was among four people injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bedford Street (Route 18) and Winter Street, and a Rockland father died in a single-vehicle crash on Auburn Street.

State Police raided a Whitman drug lab and said they seized 33 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine,.

In case you missed it, here are five stories of the top stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area.

7 Brockton businesses sold tobacco to a 16-year-old. They face these penalties

Seven Brockton businesses are facing fines and a three-day loss of tobacco sales for allegedly recently selling products to a 16-year-old. Commissioner of Buildings James Plouffe said that an agent of the Massachusetts Officers Health Association performed a tobacco sale sting at 50 businesses in Brockton on Nov. 7. "I am dismayed that seven of these establishments not only failed to ask for identification of the 16-year-old female, but also sold a tobacco product to her," Plouffe said at a Brockton Board of Health meeting in December.

Whitman drug lab raided, 33 pounds of fentanyl, meth seized, property condemned: police

A 39-year-old Plymouth man who was running a "rudimentary drug laboratory" out of a Whitman property was arrested at his place of work in Plymouth, State Police said. The Whitman property "was so badly contaminated with strewn drug material" that it was evacuated and condemned by the town of Whitman, state police said in a written statement. "Upon entry to the Whitman property, Troopers immediately encountered large amounts of white powder, thousands of counterfeit prescription pills, a pharmaceutical grade pill press and related drug paraphernalia," police said.

State Police Detective Unit for Norfolk County raided a Whitman drug lab and seized nearly 35 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine

Broken drink machine, smoking cannabis: Groups of Brockton students can stress restaurants

Charleys Cheesesteaks sits across Belmont Street from Brockton High School. The restaurant’s Manager Barry Hoffman said a group of 20 or so BHS students will come in nearly every day from the time school lets out at 1:50 until 3 p.m. He said one kid will buy something while the others hang out at the tables or clump in front of the store’s doorway. A month or two ago, Hoffman said, the students took the fire extinguisher off the wall and sprayed it inside the restaurant. Hoffman started setting rules for the BHS students who come by his restaurant. If they don’t order food, he’ll usually make them leave.

Brockton High School students get out of school on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024

Rockland father, 34, dies in Bridgewater crash. What we know about the fatal accident

Police identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Auburn Street as a 34-year-old Rockland man. Bridgewater police and firefighters received a 911 call about 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 7 for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in the area of 46 Auburn St. When they arrived at the scene, first responders located a 2006 Chevy Avalanche up against a tree with significant damage, according to a joint written statement from Police Chief Christopher Delmonte and Acting Fire Chief John Schlatz. The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Bridgewater police and fire departments are invesigating a fatal crash on Auburn Street on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Fall River woman sentenced to 10-12 years in prison in Brockton road-rage killing

Fall River woman has been sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 road-rage killing of a Brockton woman. Jacqueline Mendes, 36, was sentenced by a judge in Brockton Superior Court last Thursday to 10 to 12 years in state prison. On Dec. 8, a jury found Mendes guilty of one count each of manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Mendes had been charged with first-degree murder in the June 28, 2019, slaying of Jennifer Landry, but the jury returned a lesser offense of manslaughter after two days of deliberations.

Murder defendant Jackie Mendes of Fall River appears in Brockton Superior Court during her jury trial on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Mendes is charged with fatally stabbing Jennifer Landry of Brockton during an alleged road rage incident in Brockton on June 28, 2019.

