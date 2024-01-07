Brockton construction projects; Italian Kitchen: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − Mayor Robert F. Sullivan laid out a vision for his third term in a speech Monday during the swearing-in of the city's elected officials. "The future is bright. It's very, very bright in the city of Brockton," Sullivan said.

While Brockton has its share of empty storefronts and under-utilized buildings, a wave of construction projects, both major and minor, should shape the city in 2024. Here are six development projects that should be completed or make major progress in the new year.

One family-owned restaurant has been sharing the joys of handcrafted cocktails, flights, and unique entrees with a kiss of flavors from all over the globe. Barrels & Boards has a different feel when it comes to dining.

In case you missed it, here are five stories of the top stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area.

Italian Kitchen cranks out more than 60,000 of them each December

Italian Kitchen cranked out more than 60,000 meatballs in December. That's more than half a meatball for each of Brockton's 106,000 residents. It's a Brockton tradition in its fourth generation. And it's all hands on deck from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day, says Jeremy Jamoulis, chief operating officer of the Main Street mainstay. "Crank out" is not a figure of speech. Italian Kitchen employees still grind and spice the certified Angus beef and pork by hand.

Meatball madness: Meatball madness: Italian Kitchen cranks out more than 60,000 of them each December

See the meatballs being made: Brockton staple Italian Kitchen makes tens of thousands of meatballs in December

Sometimes the meatballs that the Italian Kitchen of Brockton makes are put in marinara sauce for customers. Here, kitchen manager George Pinzino inspects a batch on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. The big vat in the foreground contains sausage in marinara sauce.

Family devastated after Raynham mom dies in childbirth

Shane Manozzi met his partner Laura Hill for the first time at an afterparty at a Phish concert in New York City in the summer of 2017. He was from Westwood, Massachusetts, and she was from Exton, Pennsylvania, but they couldn't stay away from each other. Up until a few weeks ago, they were inseparable. “Since that point, this is the longest I’ve been away from her,” Shane said. On Dec. 5, Laura, 40, died suddenly while giving birth to their third child, Liana. Liana survived and is healthy. Their two other children are Luciano, 4 and Nico, 3.

'Robbed of future adventures': 'Robbed of future adventures': Family devastated after Raynham mom dies in childbirth

Laura Hill and her partner Shane Manozzi have fun with their two sons, Luciano and Nico. Laura died Dec. 5, 2023, in Raynham while giving birth to their third child, Lianna.

These are 10 of the biggest Brockton storylines to look forward to in 2024

It's that time again, when news outlets recycle the year's biggest headlines. As we did last year, we're taking a different tack by looking forward. Here are 10 storylines The Enterprise will be following in 2024. Let's look at those storylines:

10 biggest Brockton storylines: in 2024: These are 10 of the biggest Brockton storylines to look forward to in 2024

A multiple-alarm transformer fire broke out in a basement at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, forcing the evacuation of 187 patients, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

Rustic Raynham restaurant serves up warm ambiance, lemon drop martinis and grilled steak

One family-owned restaurant has been sharing the joys of handcrafted cocktails, flights, and unique entrees with a kiss of flavors from all over the globe. Barrels & Boards has a different feel when it comes to dining. Inside the restaurant and bar is a warm ambiance with dark wood panels and barrels of whiskey used as decorations. The eatery offers meals with lots of character through the chefs' unique seasonings and spices. Co-owners Dean Saxonis and his wife Irene Saxonis hired chefs with rich and diverse backgrounds that can add an exciting flare to the food.

Rustic Raynham restaurant: Rustic Raynham restaurant serves up warm ambiance, lemon drop martinis and grilled steak

Take a peek inside Barrels and Boards: Take a peek inside family-owned Barrels & Boards restaurant in Raynham

Barrels & Boards Executive Chef Manuel Hernandez on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, holds two of the more popular dishes at the Raynham restaurant, candied bacon and seared scallops.

Bridgewater rallies around 2-year-old with rare form of anemia

Two-year-old Kit Murdoch is just like any other Bridgewater toddler — she loves books, music, dance class and being silly with her 5-year-old sister Lucy and her mom and dad, Molly and Sam Murdoch. But unlike most toddlers, Kit needs blood transfusions every month to stay alive. At just 3 months old, Kit was diagnosed with Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a rare blood disorder that occurs when the bone marrow fails to make red blood cells, according to Kit’s care team at Boston Children’s Hospital. Every Thanksgiving, members of the Bridgewater community line-up at a blood drive hosted by Kit’s family to donate blood in honor of kids just like Kit.

'What' Kit needs to live':: 'What Kit needs to live': Bridgewater rallies around 2-year-old with rare form of anemia

From left: Two-year-old Kit Murdoch of Bridgewater has a rare form of anemia. From left, Kit's dad Sam, Kit's sister Lucy, 5, and Kit's mom Molly.

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton-area top 5 stories: Brockton consruction; Italian restaurant