Brockton drug sweep; bounce house biz; sex crime charges: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON — A joint covert operation led by state and Brockton police into the city's street-level distribution of narcotics and opiates, including fentanyl, resulted in an arrest warrant sweep of 40 targets. Roughly 100 state and local police officers participated in "undercover drug buys from the subjects of the arrests," state police said.

Hundreds attended the East Bridgewater Commercial Club's SummerFest featuring the James Montgomery Band. The club is holding a Rockin' Summer Concert Series select Sundays through Oct. 16.

Tensions were high at the double arraignment in murder of Brockton 16-year-old Liedson Terry-Monteiro. The loved ones of both the slain teenager and his accused murderers were in court. "Nobody wins in this situation," a relative of a defendant said.

Easton native and Oliver Ames High School grad David MacKinnon is soaking up everything that has come his way during his first stint under the bright lights of Major League Baseball playing for the Los Angeles Angels. MacKinnon was promoted to the bigs last week.

In case you missed it, here are five stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area that resonated with our readers.

Tensions high at double arraignment in murder of Brockton 16-year-old

Tarsha Terry sobbed in Brockton District Court as she, surrounded by family and friends, sat anxiously awaiting the presiding judge’s order on the case involving her slain teenaged son, Liedson Terry-Monteiro. The loved ones of the victim and the accused were surrounded by trial court officers to prevent any physical altercations between the groups — after some tense moments between them in the hallway. Angel Colon and Angel Vasquez were arrested in connection with the slaying. A warrant has been issued for a third suspect, Malik Cotton, but he has not been apprehended, officials said.

2 suspects arraigned in killing of teen: Tensions high at double arraignment in murder of Brockton 16-year-old

Story continues

Arraignment photos: Brockton murder defendant is well-known rapper: defense attorney

2 men arrested in killing of teen at house party: Two men arrested in killing of Brockton 16-year-old at house party

Teen fatally shot at party: 16-year-old boy fatally shot at large house party in Brockton

Covert operation targets Brockton 'open-air' drug dealers — 16 arrests in one morning

A joint covert operation led by state and Brockton police into the city's street-level distribution of narcotics and opiates, including fentanyl, resulted in an "arrest warrant sweep of 40 targets, 16 of whom are in custody as of Tuesday afternoon," state police reported in a written statement. The investigation went on for two months, during which roughly 100 state and local police officers participated in "undercover drug buys from the subjects of the arrests," state police said. "Several targets were charged with trafficking fentanyl and the majority of targets are charged with distribution of a Class A narcotic (fentanyl) or distribution of a Class B narcotic (cocaine)," state police said.

Arrest warrant sweep of 40 targets: Sweep targets Brockton 'open-air' drug dealers

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason speaks at a press conference at the Brockton Fairgrounds on Tuesday morning, June 28, 2022 to announce a major sweep targeting "open-air" drug dealers in Brockton..

Easton native and OA alum David MacKinnon soaking up MLB debut with LA Angels

Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, is a long way from Easton's Frothingham Park, where the Oliver Ames High baseball team calls home. Batting clean-up behind Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind experience, too. That sums up the past week for the 27-year-old Oliver Ames High School grad David MacKinnon, who is soaking up everything that has come his way during his first stint under the bright lights of Major League Baseball.

Welcome to The Show: OA alum David MacKinnon soaking up MLB debut with LA Angels

Los Angeles Angels first baseman David MacKinnon (39) and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) fist bump after the final out of the ninth inning defeating the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium on June 26, 2022.

Brockton woman builds dream bounce house biz from Instagram inspiration

A late-night deep dive on social media sparked a Brockton woman’s newest business venture — a bouncy house rental, Jalani Jumps, One Stop Luxury LLC. Nayara Barbosa was up until 5 a.m. endlessly scrolling through her Instagram “for you” page. This section of the app generates content that you may like, based on your personal interests. And Barbosa came across an unusual business page of a woman who rents luxury bouncy houses. Once the entrepreneur saw the market for this business, she knew a plan needed to be created quickly.

Woman builds dream business: Brockton woman builds dream bounce house biz from Instagram inspiration

Bounce house photos: Brockton woman perseveres to open bounce house biz

Jalani Jumps owner Nayara Barbosa of Brockton tries out one of her bounce houses with her daughter Jalani on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Pot vendor in Jasiel Correia extortion case arraigned on Brockton sex crime charges

A pot vendor who was a witness in the marijuana extortion case against former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was arraigned in Brockton Superior Court on sex crime charges. Brian Bairos, 43, was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, two counts of sexual contact with an animal and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. In court, he pleaded not guilty to each of the charges. Defense attorney Scott Gediman said Bairos lives in Harwich, though court documents list his address as West Bridgewater.

Man indicted on sex charges: Pot vendor in Jasiel Correia extortion case arraigned on Brockton sex crime charges

Brian Bairos, right, was arraigned in Brockton Superior Court Wednesday morning, June 29, 2022. Next to him stands his attorney, Scott Gediman.

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton-area top 5 stories: Drug sweep, bounce house biz, sex crimes